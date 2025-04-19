Kernels Sweep Saturday in Peoria, Win Continued Game 13-6, Take Nightcap 4-1

Peoria, IL - After rain halted Friday night's game in the fourth inning, the Kernels finished the suspended game in a 13-6 win Saturday before grabbing the seven-inning game that followed 4-1 to take a 3-2 series advantage in Peoria.

Friday night, the Chiefs' offense got going right away. After a walk to open the bottom of the first inning, Ryan Campos blasted a two-run home run to left to lift Peoria ahead 2-0.

In the top of the second, the Kernels responded. A Nate Baez single and a Kevin Maitan walk put a pair of runners on for Misael Urbina, who crushed a three-run home run down the left field line to jump Cedar Rapids in front 3-2.

In the bottom half of the frame, it was the Chiefs' turn to respond. With one out, Michael Curialle tripled to left field, and he scored a batter later on an RBI groundout to tie the game at 3-3.

In the third, Cedar Rapids began to grow its lead. A Billy Amick hit-by-pitch and a Gabriel Gonzalez double put two on for Khadim Diaw, who lifted the Kernels on top with an RBI single. The next batter, Baez, then produced his first RBI of the night with a base hit to make it 5-3. After the second out of the inning, Maitan smashed an RBI double to up the edge to 6-3.

The Kernels continued to add on in the fourth. An Amick single and a Gonzalez hit-by-pitch put two on for Baez, who continued his big night with a two-run double. At that point, with the Kernels leading 8-3, the game was suspended due to rain and was resumed on Saturday night.

After the resumption, the Kernels added a run in the sixth inning on an Amick sacrifice fly after walks to Maitan, Kyle DeBarge and Brandon Winokur loaded the bases with one out.

Peoria got a run back in the sixth, but in the seventh, Cedar Rapids opened its largest lead of the night. Maitan was hit by a pitch to begin the inning and two batters later, he came home to score on a Kyle DeBarge two-run home run to increase the lead to 11-4. After the next two batters, Winokur and Amick reached on walks, Gonzalez plated two more with a two-run double to make it 13-4.

The Chiefs added two late runs in the seventh, but it was too little, too late in the Kernels' 13-6 victory.

In game two of the day, pitching was the story, but it was the Kernels' offense that got things going first. In the top of the second, walks to Diaw and Baez put two on for Danny De Andrade, who opened the scoring with an RBI double. The next batter, Kevin Maitan, then doubled the lead to 2-0 with an RBI fielder's choice.

Peoria got one back in the bottom of the second. Chase Adkison reached on a fielder's choice, and after he moved to second on a wild pitch, he scored on a Johnfrank Salazar RBI single to cut the Kernels' lead to 2-1.

But that would be it for the Peoria offense on the night. Cedar Rapids starter Tanner Hall picked up his first High-A win on the mound, allowing just one run on two hits with three strikeouts. Behind him, Gabriel Yanez earned a hold, pitching a scoreless sixth inning, and Jacob Wosinski tossed a scoreless seventh to earn his second save of the season.

The Kernels scored two more runs in the sixth inning. A walk and a hit-by-pitch put two on to open the inning for Maitan, who blasted a ground-rule double to plate a run. Behind him, DeBarge scored a second run with a sac fly to make it a 4-1 game, the score that would be the final.

The pair of wins improves the Kernels to 9-5 on the season and 3-2 in the series with Peoria. The series finale is set for Sunday at 2:05 with Jose Olivares on the mound for Cedar Rapids opposite Darlin Saladin.

