Dayton Dragons GameDay, Game Notes, Stats, and Roster for Saturday (1:05 PM at Great Lakes)

April 19, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Saturday, April 19, 2025 l Game #14

Dow Diamond l Midland, Mich. l 1:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (5-8) at Great Lakes Loons (6-7)

LH Adam Serwinowski (0-0, 0.00) vs. RH Payton Martin (0-1, 9.95)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the fifth game of a six-game series.

Last Game. Friday: Great Lakes 7, Dayton 2. The Loons hit four home runs as they evened the series at two wins apiece. Zyhir Hope connected on a pair of homers and drove in three, giving him 17 RBI on the year. John Michael Faile and Myles Smith each had two hits for Dayton. Dragons starting pitcher Chase Burns allowed three runs (including two home runs) before an out was recorded in the first inning, but Burns retired the last 11 batters he faced, striking out seven, and did not allow a hit after the first inning.

Dragons starting pitchers have combined to post an ERA of 1.68 (53.2 innings, allowing 11 runs, 10 earned) in 13 games. The Dayton starter ERA ranks first in Minor League Baseball-120 teams, 11 leagues). Dayton starters have allowed an opponent's batting average of .173 (third in the minors). The Dayton starters' WHIP of 1.01 is fourth in the minors.

Anthony Stephan ranks ninth in the Midwest League in OPS (.949). Stephan in his last seven games is 8 for 22 (.364) with a home run, double, triple, and seven RBI. For the year, Stephan has more walks (9) than strikeouts (8).

John Michael Faile has hit safely in four straight games, going 7 for 19 (.368) with a home run, double, and four RBI.

Peyton Stovall (2024 4th round pick, Arkansas) has reached base safely 10 times in his first three games with Dayton with four hits and six walks.

Leo Balcazar hit home runs in the first two games of the current series at Great Lakes, both to the opposite field.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, April 20 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (0-1, 6.43) at Great Lakes RH Christian Romero (0-0, 5.63)

Tuesday, April 22 (7:05 pm): West Michigan at Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-0, 2.35)

Wednesday, April 23 (7:05 pm): West Michigan at Dayton RH Jose Montero (1-0, 0.00)

Thursday, April 24 (7:05 pm): West Michigan at Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-0, 0.96)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

