Lansing Holds on to Win Suspended Game from Friday Night

April 19, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers fell just short in their comeback against the Lansing Lugnuts for the conclusion of Friday night's suspended game. The Rattlers had a run in and the tying and winning runs on base in the bottom of the seventh on Saturday afternoon, but the red hot Lugnuts escaped for a 4-3 victory.

The action on Friday night started when Wisconsin (4-10) scored twice in the bottom of the second inning. Jheremy Vargas doubled, tagged on a fly to the corner in left to take third base, and scored on a wild pitch. Tayden Hall kept the inning going with a two-out walk and a steal of second. Then, Blake Burke ripped a single to right to score Hall for the 2-0 lead.

The rain started to come down harder in the top of the fourth inning with Rattlers starting pitcher Chandler Welch on the mound. He walked Nate Nankil on four straight pitches to open the inning for Lansing (9-5). Then, Darlyn Montero hit a two-run homer to the Rattlers bullpen to tie the game.

Jonny Butler followed with a high fly down the line in left that Vargas had trouble picking up in the conditions. The ball dropped just fair, and Butler made it all the way to third. He would score the go-ahead run on Casey Yamauchi's sacrifice fly.

The Timber Rattlers went down in order in the bottom of the fourth. Wisconsin's grounds crew did a lot of work between innings to try to keep the field playable and Welch went back out in the top of the fifth inning and got the first out. Then, the umpires called for the tarp to halt play until Saturday afternoon.

Bishop Letson came on in relief for Wisconsin to restart the game and got the final two outs in the fifth and worked a scoreless sixth. Lansing reliever Blaze Pontes also worked two scoreless innings to keep the score at 3-2 heading to the seventh inning.

Letson got the first out of top of the seventh. Then, Sahid Valenzuela singled to center and advanced to second on a bobble by Eduardo Garcia. Letson got the second out and worked the count to 2-2 against Tommy White. Then, White singled to score the insurance run for Lansing.

Mark Adamiak entered the game for the Lugnuts to pitch the bottom of the seventh and promptly walked Vargas and David Garcia. Matt Wood was called on to pinch-hit for the Rattlers and he drove a single to left to score Vargas. Adamiak bounced back to strikeout Hall for the first out. Then, Burke grounded into a 4-6-3 double play to end the game.

The Lugnuts have won six in a row.

R H E

LAN 000 300 1 - 4 8 0

WIS 020 000 1 - 3 6 1

HOME RUN:

LAN:

Darlyn Montero (2nd, 1 on in 4th off Chandler Welch, 0 out)

WP: Blake Pontes (2-0)

LP: Chandler Welch (0-1)

SAVE: Mark Adamiak (2)

TIME: 1:56 (:50 delay)

ATTN: 2,384

