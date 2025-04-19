Nuts Complete Win, Judkins CG Wrap Wisconsin Series

April 19, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

APPLETON, Wisc. - The Lansing Lugnuts (9-6) completed a 4-3 victory from Friday night before Grant Judkins tossed the Midwest League's first complete game in a 2-0 loss to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (5-10), concluding a six-game series on Saturday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

The Nuts won five of the six games in the series, extending their winning streak to six games before falling in the finale. These are the only meetings of the season between Lansing and Wisconsin, who did not play at all in both 2021 and 2024.

The day began with the resumption of Game 2 from Friday's day-night doubleheader, which was called due to rain one out into the fifth inning with the Nuts leading 3-2.

Blaze Pontes relieved starter Steven Echavarria and fired two scoreless innings and Tommy White stroked a two-out RBI single in the top of the seventh to build the lead two runs - an insurance run that proved vital.

Facing Mark Adamiak in the bottom of the seventh, Jheremy Vargas and Yhoswar García drew consecutive walks to put the tying runs on. Pinch-hitter Matt Wood followed with an RBI single to left, trimming the Lansing lead to one run. But Adamiak struck out Tayden Hall and coaxed a game-ending double-play grounder from Blake Burke - on a 3-0 pitch, no less - to secure the victory.

First baseman Darlyn Montero crushed a two-run homer in the win, his second straight game with a home run. Center fielder Rodney Green, Jr. added a double and a walk in four plate appearances, extending his on-base streak to 12 games.

In the finale, Judkins matched his professional high with six innings complete on just 75 pitches, walking one and striking out one. But an Eduardo García sacrifice fly in the fourth inning and a Yhoswar García RBI double in the fifth provided the game's only runs.

Timber Rattlers starter Tyson Hardin extended his scoreless streak to begin the season to 14 2/3 innings, blanking the Lugnuts on four hits and a walk in 5 2/3 innings while striking out seven. Zach Peek recorded the final four outs, closing a five-hit shutout.

In the loss, first baseman T.J. Schofield-Sam went 2-for-2 with two singles and a walk.

