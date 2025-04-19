3-Game Winning Streak Snapped

April 19, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The TinCaps' three-game winning streak ended Saturday afternoon at Parkview Field in an 11-3 loss to the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate).

Lake County (8-6) jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning and hardly slowed down after that.

Fort Wayne (8-6) got a run back in the bottom of the first inning as third baseman Rosman Verdugo (No. 24 Padres prospect) drove in his then-team-leading eighth RBI of the season with a sacrifice fly.

However, the Captains added two in the second to build their lead up to 7-1.

Each side scored a run in the fifth. TinCaps left fielder Jack Costello hit a solo homer for the second time in three games. Costello then came through with an RBI single in the seventh to make it 8-3, surpassing Verdugo for the team lead in RBIs.

But Lake County pulled away with three more runs in the eighth.

Left-hander Fernando Sanchez pitched a scoreless third and fourth for Fort Wayne in relief. Infielder Jose Sanabria recorded the final four outs for his team on the mound in his MiLB debut as a pitcher, retiring every batter he faced.

Like Costello, shortstop Brandon Butterworth had a team-best three hits. Second baseman Chase Valentine doubled.

