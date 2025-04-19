3-Game Winning Streak Snapped
April 19, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The TinCaps' three-game winning streak ended Saturday afternoon at Parkview Field in an 11-3 loss to the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate).
Lake County (8-6) jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning and hardly slowed down after that.
Fort Wayne (8-6) got a run back in the bottom of the first inning as third baseman Rosman Verdugo (No. 24 Padres prospect) drove in his then-team-leading eighth RBI of the season with a sacrifice fly.
However, the Captains added two in the second to build their lead up to 7-1.
Each side scored a run in the fifth. TinCaps left fielder Jack Costello hit a solo homer for the second time in three games. Costello then came through with an RBI single in the seventh to make it 8-3, surpassing Verdugo for the team lead in RBIs.
Jack Costello gets his second homer of the series pic.twitter.com/s1ij66d9WG
- Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) April 19, 2025
But Lake County pulled away with three more runs in the eighth.
Left-hander Fernando Sanchez pitched a scoreless third and fourth for Fort Wayne in relief. Infielder Jose Sanabria recorded the final four outs for his team on the mound in his MiLB debut as a pitcher, retiring every batter he faced.
Like Costello, shortstop Brandon Butterworth had a team-best three hits. Second baseman Chase Valentine doubled.
Next Game: Sunday, April 20 vs. Lake County (1:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Eric Yost
- Captains Probable Starter: LHP Josh Hartle (No. 22 Guardians prospect)
Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from April 19, 2025
- 3-Game Winning Streak Snapped - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Whitecaps Erase Four Different Cub Leads in 10-9, Extra-Inning Win - South Bend Cubs
- Nuts Complete Win, Judkins CG Wrap Wisconsin Series - Lansing Lugnuts
- Hardin Plays Stopper in 2-0 Win - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- River Bandits Stay Hot, Beat Carp 7-1 - Beloit Sky Carp
- Loons Hang on for 5-4 Win over Dragons, Now .500 - Great Lakes Loons
- Loons Hold off Dragons 9th Inning Comeback Bid to Top Dayton 5-4 on Saturday - Dayton Dragons
- Lansing Holds on to Win Suspended Game from Friday Night - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Kuroda-Grauer Activated - Lansing Lugnuts
- Dayton Dragons GameDay, Game Notes, Stats, and Roster for Saturday (1:05 PM at Great Lakes) - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Wayne TinCaps Stories
- 3-Game Winning Streak Snapped
- TinCaps Win 3rd in a Row
- TinCaps Hit 4 Homers in Win
- 'Caps Walk It off against Lake County
- TinCaps Drop Homestand Opener