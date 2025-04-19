Loons Hold off Dragons 9th Inning Comeback Bid to Top Dayton 5-4 on Saturday

Midland, Mich.-The Great Lakes Loons built a 5-2 lead and held off a Dayton ninth inning comeback effort to defeat the Dragons 5-4 on Saturday afternoon. The Dragons will need a win in the finale of the six-game set on Sunday to earn a split of the series.

The Dragons scored two runs in the ninth inning and had the tying run at third base with two outs but could not deliver the big hit to tie or take the lead.

Game Summary:

The Dragons got solo home runs from Yerlin Confidan in the first inning and Johnny Ascanio in the sixth but could not generate any other offense until the ninth inning. Aside from the two solo homers, they had just one additional base runner over the first eight innings as Great Lakes built a 5-2 lead. The Loons scored two runs in the first, one in the fifth, and two in the sixth.

The Dragons came to life in the ninth inning. Carlos Jorge opened the inning with a double to right field and scored on a one-out single to center by Confidan. John Michael Faile followed with a double to center field to move Confidan to third base. Victor Acosta flied out to center field as Confidan tagged and scored to make it 5-4 with two outs. Pinch runner Trey Faltine, the potential tying run, advanced to third base on an error on Acosta's sacrifice fly. Ariel Almonte walked on a 3-2 pitch to put runners at first and third, but Anthony Stephan flied out to shallow left field to end the game.

Dragons starting pitcher Adam Serwinowski (0-1) was charged with the loss. He worked five innings, allowing three runs (two earned) with two walks and four strikeouts. Serwinowski surrendered two runs in the first inning including one that scored on an error and was unearned. He allowed just one hit over the next three innings but gave up a solo home run to Wilman Diaz in the fifth and left the game trailing 3-2.

The Dragons finished with six hits. Confidan was 2 for 4 with a home run and two runs batted in. Faile's double in the ninth inning extended his hitting streak to five straight games, longest of the year by a Dayton player.

Up Next: The Dragons (5-9) and Loons (7-7) close out the six-game series on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 in Midland, Michigan. Gabriel Aguilera will make the start for Dayton. The next Dragons home game is Tuesday, April 22 against West Michigan at 7:05 pm. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

