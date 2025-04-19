Loons Hang on for 5-4 Win over Dragons, Now .500

April 19, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (7-7) had two more hits, one less error, and one more run than the Dayton Dragons (5-9), a 5-4 win on a 52-degree cloudy Saturday afternoon at Dow Diamond.

- Payton Martin made it through 5.1 innings, his second-longest pro-outing, earning the win. The right-hander retired 11 straight Dragons from the second to the fifth inning. He struck out four and permitted no walks.

- Three of the nine runs were scored in the first. A leadoff walk and Josue De Paula 's single put two on for Jordan Thompson, who ripped an RBI single to center field. De Paula and Thompson executed a double steal, with an errant throw to third that made it 2-0.

- Dayton's first run was a solo home run from Yerlin Confidan. The Dragons had just one additional hit through the fifth inning.

- Great Lakes got the next three tallies. Wilman Diaz had his first dinger as a Loon, going opposite field with a 357-footer in the fifth.

- In the sixth, Jordan Thompson worked an eight-pitch walk after following behind 0-2. Then Kendall George won a nine-pitch battle, a frozen rope to left past a diving Dragon, Anthony Stephan that resulted in an RBI triple. George scored on a Carlos Rojas sac fly.

- Cam Day delivered the final nine outs, including the first six in order. The Dragons would plate two runs off three hits in the ninth but stranded the tying runner at third. Day earned his first save of his pro career.

Rounding Things Out

Zyhir Hope 's on-base streak was capped today, after reaching in his first 13 games.

Up Next

The Loons go for a series win tomorrow afternoon Sunday, April 20th. The first pitch is at 1:05 p.m.. Sunday features Lou E.'s Kids Club Easter Egg Hunt starting at 11:30 a.m. presented by MyMichigan Health and every home Sunday Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases brought to you by Serra Toyota of Saginaw.

