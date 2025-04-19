River Bandits Stay Hot, Beat Carp 7-1

BELOIT, Wis. - The Sky Carp's offensive malaise continued Saturday afternoon in a 7-1 loss to Quad Cities.

The River Bandits scored a run in the first inning, then took control of the contest with four runs in the fourth inning to break open a 2-1 game. It was the fourth win in five games in the series for the Bandits, who improved to 10-4 on the season.

The Sky Carp broke a 20-inning scoreless streak in the bottom of the third inning when Emaarion Boyd hit a solo home run to right field to cut the River Bandits lead to 2-1.

Brayan Mendoza (0-1) took the loss after allowing six runs in four innings of work. Relievers Brandon White and Jack Sellinger combined to throw five innings of one-run ball, striking out five and allowing just three hits.

Gage Miller had a terrific afternoon at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three singles.

Sunday afternoon represents the final chance to see the Sky Carp in action at home until May 6. The Carp will take on the River Bandits at 1:05 p.m. Fans are encouraged to bring their Easter baskets and participate in a post-game Easter egg hunt!

