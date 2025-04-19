Whitecaps Walk-Off Cubs in 8th Straight Home Win

April 19, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - West Michigan Whitecaps outfielder Brett Callahan delivered a walk-off single to down the South Bend Cubs 10-9 in 10 innings and keep the 'Caps undefeated home record alive in front of 3,960 fans Saturday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.

Callahan highlighted West Michigan's offensive showcase, going 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBI as all-but-one 'Caps hitter reached base. With the win, the 'Caps are a perfect 8-0 at home to begin the year for the first time in franchise history.

South Bend sprinkled three runs across the first and second innings - highlighted by a two-run groundout by Rafael Morel - before the 'Caps responded with three runs in the bottom half - featuring a solo homer from Callahan - tying the game at 3-3. Both sides plated individual tallies in the fourth as Cubs designated hitter Andy Garriola blasted a solo homer over the right field wall before Seth Stephenson knotted the game at four with an RBI single. The seesaw affair continued in the eighth, as South Bend catcher Ariel Armas added a three-run homer before West Michigan rallied for four in the bottom of the frame - featuring a game-tying two-run double from Josue Briceño and a go-ahead RBI double from Callahan - jumping in front 8-7.

South Bend tied the game again in the ninth on an RBI double from Garriola before stealing the lead in the tenth on a sacrifice fly from Morel, 9-8. Then, in the bottom of the tenth, Callahan came through, following an RBI single from Seth Stephenson with a base hit down the right field line to score Abel Bastidas and complete the 10-9 walk-off win.

The Whitecaps improve to 10-4 while the Cubs fall to 4-10. Whitecaps reliever Micah Ashman (2-1) secures his second win, allowing one unearned run through 1.2 innings pitched, while Cubs closer Vince Reilly (0-2) suffers his second loss, allowing three runs (two earned) in 1.2 innings of work. With a win in the Sunday matinee, the 'Caps can complete their first six-game series sweep since opening the 2021 season with a sweep over the Lake County Captains.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps go for the series sweep as they close this six-game series against the South Bend Cubs on Sunday afternoon at 2:00 pm. Pitchers Rayner Castillo and Kenten Egbert get the starts for the series finale. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 1:45 pm on MiLB TV, 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action, or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.