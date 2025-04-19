Kuroda-Grauer Activated

April 19, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster change, in conjunction with the Athletics:

- Shortstop Joshua Kuroda-Grauer is activated from the Injured List.

The updated Lansing roster now has 30 active players and two players on the Injured List.

Kuroda-Grauer, 22, is currently rated the A's No. 10 prospect by MLB Pipeline; the Rutgers product was drafted in the third round in 2024, when he was named the Big Ten Player of the Year and led NCAA D-I with 95 regular-season base hits and ranked second with a .428 batting average. He had been placed on the IL on April 7 after opening the season with four hits in his first 12 at-bats.

The Lugnuts (8-5) and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (4-9) were suspended due to rain last night in the top of the fifth with Lansing leading 3-2. The game will be concluded today at 2:10 p.m. Eastern, 1:10 p.m. Central, before the regularly scheduled series finale. The Nuts have won five consecutive games, including four straight games in the series.

For more information about the Lugnuts, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.

