Kuroda-Grauer Activated
April 19, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster change, in conjunction with the Athletics:
- Shortstop Joshua Kuroda-Grauer is activated from the Injured List.
The updated Lansing roster now has 30 active players and two players on the Injured List.
Kuroda-Grauer, 22, is currently rated the A's No. 10 prospect by MLB Pipeline; the Rutgers product was drafted in the third round in 2024, when he was named the Big Ten Player of the Year and led NCAA D-I with 95 regular-season base hits and ranked second with a .428 batting average. He had been placed on the IL on April 7 after opening the season with four hits in his first 12 at-bats.
The Lugnuts (8-5) and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (4-9) were suspended due to rain last night in the top of the fifth with Lansing leading 3-2. The game will be concluded today at 2:10 p.m. Eastern, 1:10 p.m. Central, before the regularly scheduled series finale. The Nuts have won five consecutive games, including four straight games in the series.
For more information about the Lugnuts, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from April 19, 2025
- Hardin Plays Stopper in 2-0 Win - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- River Bandits Stay Hot, Beat Carp 7-1 - Beloit Sky Carp
- Loons Hang on for 5-4 Win over Dragons, Now .500 - Great Lakes Loons
- Loons Hold off Dragons 9th Inning Comeback Bid to Top Dayton 5-4 on Saturday - Dayton Dragons
- Lansing Holds on to Win Suspended Game from Friday Night - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Kuroda-Grauer Activated - Lansing Lugnuts
- Dayton Dragons GameDay, Game Notes, Stats, and Roster for Saturday (1:05 PM at Great Lakes) - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.