Kernels Split Series with Wild Win

PEORIA, ILL. - The Cedar Rapids Kernels scored four runs with two outs in the ninth inning to defeat the Peoria Chiefs, 8-6, Sunday evening at Dozer Park. Cedar Rapids (2-2, 41-33) secured a four-game series split at Peoria (2-2, 32-41) to open the second half of the 2019 season.

A pair of early runs put Peoria ahead, 2-0. Brandon Riley collected a second-inning single to drive in Brady Whalen, and Juan Yepez delivered a double in the third inning that plated Ivan Herrera.

Cedar Rapids posted the next four runs and surged in front by a 4-2 margin. Gabe Snyder's RBI double and Jacob Pearson's run-scoring single during the top of the fourth brought the Kernels level. Within the seventh inning, Trevor Casanova scored on Daniel Ozoria's go-ahead single before Yeltsin Encarnacion hit a sacrifice fly to bring Estamy Ureña home.

The Chiefs answered in the eighth and grabbed a 6-4 lead. A two-out error loaded the bases, and Bryce Denton hit a grand slam to turn Peoria's two-run deficit into a two-run advantage.

Down to their last out, the Kernels responded during the ninth to claim an 8-6 win. Encarnacion, who committed the error in the previous inning, atoned with an RBI triple and a game-tying run via wild pitch. Later in the frame, Ben Rodriguez recorded a two-out double that drove in Gilberto Celestino and Snyder.

Carlos Suniaga (1-2) was charged with the blown save but also picked up the win. Tanner Howell pitched a scoreless and hitless ninth inning for the save. Earlier in the contest, Petru Balan notched a hold within his Midwest League debut.

Freddy Pacheco (0-3) gave up every run of the ninth-inning rally in a losing decision. He allowed four runs and four walks overall.

