Dragons Notes for Sunday

Sunday, June 23, 2019 l Game # 4 (74)

Fifth Third Field l Dayton, Ohio l 2:08 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26) l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lansing Lugnuts (1-2, 33-39) at Dayton Dragons (2-1, 30-43)

RH Troy Miller (2-3, 4.85) vs. LH Connor Curlis (2-1, 2.37)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays) in the last game of a four-game series. 2019 Season Series: Lansing 5, Dayton 4 (at Dayton: Dragons 3, Lugnuts 3). Current Series: Dayton 2, Lansing 1.

Last Game: Saturday: Dayton 4, Lansing 1. Four Dayton pitchers combined to allow only four hits and the Dragons took advantage of a four-run sixth inning to improve their second half record to 2-1. Dragons relievers Eddy Demurias, Carlos Machorro, and Connor Bennett combined for four no-hit innings. Bennett earned his ninth save. Miles Gordon's RBI single keyed the Dragons big inning. Brian Rey also had a hit to drive in a run.

Team Notes

In the month of June, the Dragons have a record of 13-5. In June, they are sixth in the MWL in team batting (.239); third in runs scored; and first in stolen bases (28). On the mound, they rank fourth in team ERA (2.77).

Over the first 35 games of the 2019 season, the Dragons team ERA was 5.45 (last in the league). In the 38 games played since then (since May 11), the team ERA is 3.49, which ranks fifth in the MWL during the period.

Dragons starting pitchers in 24 games since May 25 have posted an ERA of 2.68 (114 IP, 34 ER) to lower their full-season ERA from 5.07 to 4.40.

Individual Notes

Michael Siani over his last 24 games dating back to May 24 is batting .341 with two home runs, 21 runs scored, and 13 stolen bases to raise his batting average 65 points from .170 to .235. In the month of June, Siani leads the league in hits (24), stolen bases (12), and runs (16). He ranks fifth in batting average (.338).

Randy Ventura in his last 13 games is batting .409 (18 for 44) to raise his average from .138 to .301. He is batting .383 in June to rank first in the Midwest League.

Brian Rey over his last 11 games is 12 for 39 (.308) with two home runs. In June, Rey is tied for second in the MWL in RBI (12) and 10th in slugging percentage (.473).

Miles Gordon leads the Midwest League in RBI in the month of June with 13. He is tied for third in stolen bases with six.

Pabel Manzanero has a four-game hitting streak, batting .400 (6 for 15).

Reliever Matt Pidich over his last 10 games: 1.35 ERA, 20 IP, 8 R, 3 ER, 10 H, 9 BB, 19 SO.

Reliever Connor Bennett in his last eight appearances has earned two wins and six saves. He is tied for second in the MWL in saves with nine. He is tied for the league lead in appearances with 27.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, June 25 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Jhon De Jesus (1-6, 4.97) at West Michigan RH Brad Bass (no record)

Wednesday, June 26 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (1-4, 4.08) at West Michigan RH Wilkel Hernandez (5-5, 4.37)

Thursday, June 27 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH James Marinan (2-7, 4.89) at West Michigan LH Adam Wolf (2-9, 7.53)

Friday, June 28 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Ricky Salinas (2-3, 4.03) at West Michigan RH Robbie Welhaf (2-2, 2.61)

