Nuts Outscore Dragons, 9-6

Dayton, Ohio - The Lansing Lugnuts (2-2, 34-39) sent 12 batters to the plate in the fourth inning and scored a half-inning season-high seven runs. That gave the Lugnuts an 8-0 lead, and they would eventually hold on to earn a series split with the Dayton Dragons (2-2, 30-44) at Fifth Third Field in Dayton on Sunday.

After being held to four hits last night, Lansing scored nine runs on twelve hits. Gabriel Moreno led the way with three hits and two RBI, while Johnny Aiello, Otto Lopez and Griffin Conine collected two hits apiece.

Ryan Gold started the scoring with his team-leading 16th double in the third, scoring Moreno from first. The Lugnuts then poured it on in the fourth inning knocking starter Connor Curlis (L, 2-1) out of the game. Moreno and DJ Neal each delivered clutch 2-run singles and Lansing also took two walks, while Aiello was beamed by a pitch that brought in another run.

The Dragons would answer the 7-run inning with four runs in the bottom half off starter Troy Miller (ND). Sean Rackoski (W, 2-1) came in for a couple innings of relief, allowing only one run and securing the victory.

Following the eight runs through the first four innings, Lansing would get one more. LJ Talley blasted his first professional home run over the right field wall in the sixth, his second RBI this season.

Dayton would manage one more run off Will McAffer in the eighth, but then Cre Finfrock (S, 6) came in to nail down the win in the ninth, working around a walk.

In the third inning, Otto Lopez reached on a single, extending his on-base streak to 25 games, the longest stretch by a Lugnut this year.

The Lugnuts finish 2-2 to open the second half, and now have a league-wide off day on Monday. On Tuesday, Lansing begins a four-game series at home with Lake County. RHP Sean Wymer is expected to get the start in game one against the Captains.

