Chiefs Blow Late Lead, Fall to Cedar Rapids

June 23, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release





Peoria, IL - Despite scoring four runs in the bottom of the eighth, the Peoria Chiefs blew a late lead and fell to the Cedar Rapids Kernels 8-6 Sunday night at Dozer Park. The Chiefs fall to 2-2 in the second half, as they prepare for a four-game road trip to Clinton starting Tuesday.

The Chiefs opened the scoring in bottom of the second against Cedar Rapids starter Andrew Cabezas. Brady Whalen led off with a single and advanced to second on a passed ball. With one out, Brandon Riley hit a single up the middle and Whalen scored the first run of the game.

Peoria added to their lead in the bottom of the third. Ivan Herrera singled with two outs and scored on a double from Juan Yepez to put the Chiefs ahead 2-0.

The Kernels tied the game in the top of the fourth against Chiefs starter Alvaro Seijas. Back-to-back doubles from Gilberto Celestino and Gabe Snyder cut the deficit to 2-1 before Jacob Pearson singled home the tying run.

Cedar Rapids took the lead in the top of the seventh against Chiefs reliever Sebastian Tabata. Daniel Ozoria singled to score the go-ahead run and Gilberto Celestino hit a sac fly to increase the lead to 4-2.

The Chiefs regained the lead in the bottom of the eighth. Delvin Perez singled and Herrera walked to put runners on first and second. Whalen reached on an error to load the bases, knocking out Kernels reliever Petru Balan. Carlos Suniaga took over and surrendered a grand slam to Bryce Denton, his second homerun of the season to put the Chiefs ahead 6-4.

Cedar Rapids recaptured the lead in the top of the ninth against Chiefs reliever Freddy Pacheco. After a one-out walk, Yeltsin Encarnacion delivered an RBI triple and then scored the tying run on a wild pitch. After two walks, Ben Rodriguez hit a two-run double to give the Kernels an 8-6 lead.

Seijas took the no decision, pitching six innings allowing two runs on four hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Tabata pitched one inning allowing two runs on three hits. Pacheco (0-3) took the loss as he pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on one hit with four walks and two strikeouts. Edgar Escobar pitched 1/3 of an inning, allowing one hit and striking out one.

The Chiefs are off Monday, but hit the road for four games against the Clinton LumberKings starting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Peoria will start TBA against Clinton RH Tanner Andrews (2-3, 4.47). The broadcast can be heard, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 6:15 p.m. on the Peoria Chiefs Tune-In Page, which is free and also has a free app for smartphones and tablets. The game is also available on MiLB.tv to subscribers.

