Justin Jones Puts Bitter End to Cougars' Weekend

June 23, 2019





Geneva, Illinois - The Kane County Cougars (38-35, 3-1) blew a three run ninth-inning lead and lost, 7-6, on Justin Jones' tenth inning walk-off homer for the Burlington Bees (40-34, 1-3). It was the fourth time this year the Cougars lost in walk-off fashion. The loss denied the Cougars a four-game sweep and snapped a season-high five-game winning streak.

Burlington snatched an early edge on Spencer Griffin's first inning RBI single. In the third, Alek Thomas hit his team-leading seventh homer of the year, a three-run shot to put the Cougars in front 3-1. D.C. Arendas trimmed the Bees' deficit to one-run with an RBI single in the bottom of the inning. Two RBI from Eduardo Diaz, a fifth inning solo homer and a sixth inning bases-loaded walk, handed the Cougars two insurance runs.

In the bottom of the ninth, Cougar reliever Andy Toelken allowed a pair of singles before being pulled for Kai-Wei Lin with one out. Lin allowed a two-run double to Nonie Williams, slashing the Cougar lead to 5-4. With two outs, Harrison Wenson singled in the game-tying run.

In extra innings, the Cougars retook the lead on Geraldo Perdomo's RBI double. However, the Cougars stranded two runners when Diaz wrapped into an inning-ending double play. Lin stayed on to pitch the bottom of the tenth. Justin Jones was the first batter he faced. Jones yanked the walk-off two-run homer inside the left field foul pole.

Lin (2-2) suffered the loss and the blown save (2). Over 0.2 innings he allowed three runs (two earned). Tyler Smith (5-1) took home the win. He pitched a scoreless ninth and the run he allowed in the tenth was unearned.

