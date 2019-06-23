Brats, Beer, & Beethoven No. 5 Scheduled for July 5 at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra will hold Brats, Beer, & Beethoven No. 5 on Friday, July 5 at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium at 7:30pm. The event, presented by Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region is FREE and open to the public. Sponsors for the event include Neuroscience Group, Plexus Corp., Jewelers Mutual Insurance, Janssen Law, and Bergstrom Automotive.

"This is our favorite night of the year! We love giving back to our community with this free family concert, thanks to our generous sponsors," said Jamie LaFreniere, Executive Director of the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra. "This year is even more exciting as it is the first concert with our new Music Director Kevin S?tterlin!"

This year's program will feature Beethoven, of course, some marches, and a very popular theme song from one of your favorite TV shows. The MacDowell Male Chorus and the Fox Valleyaires will also perform. Be ready for some flair in the second half of the show with solos from violin, electric guitar, and saxophone with special guest Russell Peterson.

"This is a special opportunity for kids and adults of all ages to come together in a fun, family-friendly venue to experience symphonic music," said Tammy Geenen, vice president of Community Engagement for the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region. "For many, this is a first-time chance to listen to our incredibly talented local symphony musicians. It warms your heart to see so many children in the crowd and everyone clapping along together to the patriotic songs. It's a wonderful evening for our community!"

Parking and admission to the event are free. The parking lot opens at 5:00pm with the gates to the stadium opening at 6:00pm. The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30pm and fireworks to follow around 9:00pm.

"We are extremely happy to host this event once again," said Wisconsin Timber Rattlers vice president Aaron Hahn. "The growth of Brats, Beer, & Beethoven from the first year to right now is something in which everyone in the area can take pride."

Seating for Brats, Beer, and Beethoven is first-come-first-serve and food and beverages will be available for purchase from the concessions stands at the ballpark.

