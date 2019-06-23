Bandits Postponed by Unplayable Field Conditions in Beloit
June 23, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Beloit, WI - The Quad Cities River Bandits scheduled game in Beloit on Sunday afternoon was postponed due to unplayable field conditions at Pohlman Field. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader when the River Bandits return to Beloit July 27-29.
The issue was a slippery, mud-filled area in shallow left field that was caused when a water line under the field was punctured. The belief is that the line was punctured by a nail used when the tarp was placed on the field on Saturday night following the game. The umpires, both managers and the grounds crew spent approximately 30 minutes deciding if there was a reasonable solution before the game was eventually postponed.
The Bandits will take Monday off before continuing their road trip on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. in Burlington.
All River Bandits games are broadcast on 1170 K-BOB and TuneIn Radio. Home games are also available with video on MiLB.TV.
