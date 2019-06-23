Justin Jones Powers Bees to First Win of Second Half

June 23, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Burlington Bees News Release





After losing their first three games to start the second half of the Midwest League season, including a double header sweep by Kane County on Saturday, the Burlington Bees got a huge boost with a 7-6 walk off win against the Cougars on Sunday.

Justin Jones provided the power with a two-run blast to left on a 2-1 count in the bottom of the tenth. Cougars reliever Kai-Wei Lin, who had not allowed a run in his previous seven appearances, gave up the tying runs in the bottom of the ninth, the winning runs in the tenth and took his second loss of the year.

Burlington was down 5-3 entering the last inning of regulation. Tim Millard opened the frame with a single to right. After a Jordyn Adams fly out, Kevin Maitan also singled to right making it first and second. A pitching change brought in Lin. Nonie Williams drove a ball to deep center field which fell for a double when the turf gave out under the feet of Kane County centerfielder Alek Thomas, and he could not make the play. Millard and Maitan scored. One out later, Williams went to third on a wild pitch. D. C. Arendas was hit by a Lin fastball. First and third. Harrison Wenson stepped in and smashed a hot grounder to third. A bad hop ricocheted off third baseman Buddy Kennedy, allowing Williams to score. Kennedy then threw wild to first putting runners on second and third. Lin struck out Connor Fitzsimons to end the inning, but the game was tied at 5-5.

Kane County took the lead in the top of the tenth when Geraldo Perdomo hit a double, driving in placed runner Joey Rose.

With the Cougars up 6-5, Fitzsimons was placed at second and Jones followed with his heroics. It was the ninth walk off win of the year for Burlington.

Williams ended the day two for four, with two runs batted in. Jones was three for five. Tyler Smith got the win in relief.

