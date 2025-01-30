Kayden Newton Commits to Storm

January 30, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Guelph, ON - Guelph Storm General Manager George Burnett announced today that goaltender Kayden Newton has signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the hockey club.

The 6'3, 175 lbs native of Waterdown, Ontario was selected by the Storm in the eleventh round, 214th overall in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection.

The 2007-born goaltender has had an excellent season with the Storm's GOJHL affiliate, the Ayr Centennials, posting a 19-3-0 record with a 2.65 goals-against average and a 0.919 save percentage.

"I am honoured to have been given the opportunity to sign with such a great organization," said Newton. "Growing up close to Guelph coming and watching the games to now being able to wear the jersey is surreal"

