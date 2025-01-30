Kayden Newton Commits to Storm
January 30, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Guelph, ON - Guelph Storm General Manager George Burnett announced today that goaltender Kayden Newton has signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the hockey club.
The 6'3, 175 lbs native of Waterdown, Ontario was selected by the Storm in the eleventh round, 214th overall in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection.
The 2007-born goaltender has had an excellent season with the Storm's GOJHL affiliate, the Ayr Centennials, posting a 19-3-0 record with a 2.65 goals-against average and a 0.919 save percentage.
"I am honoured to have been given the opportunity to sign with such a great organization," said Newton. "Growing up close to Guelph coming and watching the games to now being able to wear the jersey is surreal"
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2025
- Rangers Cross the Border in Final Trip to Flint for Matchup with Firebirds - Kitchener Rangers
- Third Period Pair for Vanacker Earns Bulldogs 3-2 Win - Brantford Bulldogs
- McCue's Hat Trick Powers Birds Past Spitfires, 5-1 - Flint Firebirds
- Colts Outdistance Ottawa - Barrie Colts
- Spitfires Fall to Flint 5-1 - Windsor Spitfires
- Frontenacs Kick off Western Road Trip with Huge Win in Saginaw - Kingston Frontenacs
- Chernyshov Scores Twice in Debut, Spirit Fall to Frontenacs - Saginaw Spirit
- Max Namestnikov Commits to Bemidji State University - Guelph Storm
- Developing Tomorrow's Leaders Presented by Under Armour: Jack Hanley - Guelph Storm
- Frontenacs' Jacob Battaglia Becomes First Official Talk Today Spokesperson - Kingston Frontenacs
- Frontenacs' Jacob Battaglia Becomes First Official Spokesperson of CMHA Talk Today Program - OHL
- Weekend Preview: January 30 - February 1 - Barrie Colts
- Kayden Newton Commits to Storm - Guelph Storm
- Game Notes: Frontenacs Kick off Road Trip Tonight in Saginaw - Kingston Frontenacs
- Bulldogs Sign U18 Scoring Leader Layne Gallacher - Brantford Bulldogs
- Game Day, Game 46, Firebirds at Spitfires - 7:05 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Game Preview: Spirit vs. Kingston Frontenacs - Saginaw Spirit
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Guelph Storm Stories
- Max Namestnikov Commits to Bemidji State University
- Developing Tomorrow's Leaders Presented by Under Armour: Jack Hanley
- Kayden Newton Commits to Storm
- Guelph Storm to Host Mental Health Awareness Game in Partnership with CMHA Waterloo Wellington
- Fifth Annual First Responders Night Is Friday, January 31st