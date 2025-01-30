Weekend Preview: January 30 - February 1

January 30, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Colts enter a tough weekend with three games in three days starting on Thursday night at home. The Colts are currently riding a five-game win streak and enter the weekend in first place in the Eastern Conference.

Thursday, January 30th vs Ottawa:

Thursday night is the final meeting between these two teams of the regular season. Ottawa won the last battle on December 14th, 5-4 in a shootout at Sadlon Arena. Both teams since the previous matchup have a new look lineup with the Colts adding and the 67's trading away key pieces. If the playoffs were to start today, the two teams would square off. Over their last 10 games, the 67's have struggled with a 1-8-1-0 record. Click here for tickets.

Friday, January 31st at Oshawa:

An NYE rematch will have the Colts travel to Oshawa to close out the month of January. The two teams will be battling it out for the remainder of the season as they enter the weekend as the top two teams in the East. The Generals have proved to be a tough match at the Tribute Communities Centre as they hold the best home record in the Eastern Conference with only five regulation and two overtime losses.

Saturday, February 1st vs Niagara:

Saturday night is set to be a special night with nine former Colts Captains returning to Sadlon Arena. The night will start with a recognition of each Captain on the ice for a puck drop ceremony. The group of alumni will be set up on the concourse during the first intermission for autographs. Saturday night will be the fourth matchup between the two Central Division rivals with the Colts winning the last game on January 19th, 5-1 at the Meridian Centre. Click here for tickets.

