Frontenacs Kick off Western Road Trip with Huge Win in Saginaw

January 30, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KGN 0, SAG 1

:47 Igor Chernyshov (1) - Zayne Parekh, Michael Misa

KGN 1, SAG 1

9:03 Gage Heyes (13) - Cal Uens, Ethan Miedema

KGN 1, SAG 2

9:56 Jacob Cloutier (16)

KGN 2, SAG 2

10:56 Jacob Battaglia (28) - Emil Pieniniemi, Cal Uens

KGN 3, SAG 2

14:50 Tuomas Uronen (26) - Maleek McGowan, Jacob Battaglia

KGN 4, SAG 2

16:10 Tyler Hopkins (11) - Quinton Burns

2nd Period

KGN 5, SAG 2

0:25 Quinton Burns (8) - Cedrick Guindon, Jacob Battaglia

KGN 6, SAG 2

6:44 Tyler Hopkins (12) - Quinton Burns

KGN 7, SAG 2

10:33 Tyler Hopkins (13) - Jacob Battaglia, Maleek McGowan

KGN 7, SAG 3

14:50 Igor Chernyshov (2) - Dimian Zhilkin, Josh Glavin

KGN 7, SAG 4

18:29 Nic Sima (11) - Sebastien Gervias, James Guo

3rd Period

KGN 8, SAG 4

2:51 Cal Uens (3) - Ethan Hay, Emil Pieniniemi

KGN 8, SAG 5

11:08 Zayne Parekh (22) - James Guo, Calem Mangone

KGN 9, SAG 5

12:16 Jacob Battaglia (29) - Tuomas Uronen, Cal Uens

Final Score

9-5 Kingston

Friday, January 7th vs Flint Firebirds - 7PM Puck Drop

