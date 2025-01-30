Frontenacs Kick off Western Road Trip with Huge Win in Saginaw
January 30, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KGN 0, SAG 1
:47 Igor Chernyshov (1) - Zayne Parekh, Michael Misa
KGN 1, SAG 1
9:03 Gage Heyes (13) - Cal Uens, Ethan Miedema
KGN 1, SAG 2
9:56 Jacob Cloutier (16)
KGN 2, SAG 2
10:56 Jacob Battaglia (28) - Emil Pieniniemi, Cal Uens
KGN 3, SAG 2
14:50 Tuomas Uronen (26) - Maleek McGowan, Jacob Battaglia
KGN 4, SAG 2
16:10 Tyler Hopkins (11) - Quinton Burns
2nd Period
KGN 5, SAG 2
0:25 Quinton Burns (8) - Cedrick Guindon, Jacob Battaglia
KGN 6, SAG 2
6:44 Tyler Hopkins (12) - Quinton Burns
KGN 7, SAG 2
10:33 Tyler Hopkins (13) - Jacob Battaglia, Maleek McGowan
KGN 7, SAG 3
14:50 Igor Chernyshov (2) - Dimian Zhilkin, Josh Glavin
KGN 7, SAG 4
18:29 Nic Sima (11) - Sebastien Gervias, James Guo
3rd Period
KGN 8, SAG 4
2:51 Cal Uens (3) - Ethan Hay, Emil Pieniniemi
KGN 8, SAG 5
11:08 Zayne Parekh (22) - James Guo, Calem Mangone
KGN 9, SAG 5
12:16 Jacob Battaglia (29) - Tuomas Uronen, Cal Uens
Final Score
9-5 Kingston
Friday, January 7th vs Flint Firebirds - 7PM Puck Drop
