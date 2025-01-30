Bulldogs Sign U18 Scoring Leader Layne Gallacher

January 30, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Matt Turek announced today the signing of 2024 4th round selection Layne Gallacher to an OHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

Gallacher, the product of Brooklin, ON, was originally selected in the 4th round, 73rd overall by the Bulldogs in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection Draft from the Oshawa Generals U16 AAA program. Gallacher was spectacular at the U16 level, compiling 53 goals & 77 assists for 130 points across all competitions to lead his team by well over 20 points.

Picking right up where he left off, at the U18 level in the 2024-25 season with the Ajax/Pickering Raiders U18AAA, Gallacher leads all skaters across the OMHA U18 loop with 44 points, on 13 goals & 31 assists for 44 points in just 25 games. With his slick playmaking ability and finishing touch, Gallacher will become the 4th member of the Bulldogs 2024 OHL Priority Selection class to make his debut joining Aiden O'Donnell, Nikolas Rossetto & Patrick Babin.

"The Brantford Bulldogs are excited to welcome Layne to the Bulldogs officially", said Bulldogs Director of Player Personnel Dave Gray. "The Bulldogs would also like to thank Mike Battah of the Ajax-Pickering Raiders & Tony Stabile of the Oshawa Jr. Generals for their work mentoring Layne to help him to this point. Layne is a skilled 200-foot hockey player with high end hockey sense and leadership abilities. As Layne continues his growth as a Bulldog we are happy to help fulfill his dream of having an opportunity at the OHL level."

