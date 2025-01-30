Rangers Cross the Border in Final Trip to Flint for Matchup with Firebirds

January 30, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Flint, MI - The Kitchener Rangers cross the border for their 48th game of the season and the third stop on their five-game road trip as they take on the Flint Firebirds. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center.

TV: Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 469 (Ontario)

Video Stream: OHL Live on CHL TV

Radio: 570 AM CKGL

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Last Matchup:

These two clubs met just two weeks ago at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium with the Rangers coming out on top in a shootout, 4-3. Christian Humphreys led the way with a goal and an assist on the first two goals of the game, helping mount a 3-1 Kitchener lead along with Trent Swick and Cameron Arquette's tallies. However, a two-goal third-period surge from the Firebirds tied the game. After overtime solved nothing, the game required a shootout. Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights) and Tanner Lam each scored to earn the Rangers the victory. Between the pipes, Jackson Parsons earned the third star of the game after making 30 saves and posting a .909 save percentage.

Over the Years:

Friday's installment between Kitchener and Flint is the fourth and final meeting between the two this season. The Rangers have yet to go a game against the Firebirds without registering at least a point, boasting a 2-0-1-0 record in three previous matchups. In the 2023-24 campaign, the Blueshirts went a notable 3-1-0-0 against the Firebirds, looking to earn their third win in a season against Flint again on Friday. Since 2019, Kitchener has been 8-8-4-0 against Flint, holding a 5-4-1-0 record when playing at Dort Financial Center over that span.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (34-9-3-1)

Third in the Western Conference, Second in the OHL

The Rangers earned their fourth straight win on Wednesday night in Sault Ste. Marie, defeating the Greyhounds 5-4 in a marathon-long, 15-round shootout. It also marked the Blueshirts' third consecutive victory against the Greyhounds this season. Playing in game two of their five-game road trip, the Rangers overcame a 2-0 and 4-1 deficit after Cameron Reid scored the club's first goal of the night. In the last minute of the middle frame, Matthew Hlacar cut the lead in half, before Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks) and Luca Romano would score twice in the final 20 minutes, earning Kitchener at least a point.

After no goal was scored in overtime, a 15-round shootout was the decider. Swick and Hlacar would score but the goals were met with counterstrikes by the Greyhounds. In the end, it was Chris Grisolia who was the hero, earning the 5-4 win. In net for the Rangers, Jason Schaubel made 20 saves in regulation and overtime while impressively stopping 13 of 15 shootout attempts.

There were 11 total power plays in the contest, six for Kitchener and five for Sault Ste. Marie. Five of the nine goals in regulation came on special teams with the Greyhounds scoring once while being short-handed. Kitchener went 2-for-6 on the man advantage, pushing their power play percentage to 22.7% on the season. Conversely, on the penalty kill, the Rangers allowed two goals against as Sault Ste. Marie went 2-for-5 on the night on the man advantage. Kitchener now has an 84.6% efficiency when down a man.

Rangers to Watch:

Christian Humphreys had a goal and an assist the last time the Rangers played the Firebirds - the first multi-point game of his OHL career. Since then, Humphreys has picked up four helpers in his last five games, bringing his season total to two goals, five assists, and seven points in nine games. Humphreys most recently registered an assist on Wednesday against the Greyhounds, making him a player to watch on Friday.

Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks) has been lighting the lamp as of late, scoring in each of his last four games - all contests the Rangers have won. He'll look to continue his groove against the Firebirds on Friday, who he has yet to get on the scoresheet against. On the season, Pridham has the fifth most goals on the team with 16 while collecting 30 total points in 28 games played.

Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights) scored the opening goal against Flint a couple of weeks ago while also finding the back of the net in the shootout. In five games following the most recent showdown with the Firebirds, Swick has six points (1G, 5A) including a two-assist outing in Sault Ste. Marie on Wednesday. Swick has four points (3G, 1A) in two games against Flint this year and will be eager to add to that tally on Friday.

SCOUTING THE FIREBIRDS (20-22-2-2)

Sixth in the Western Conference, 13th in the OHL

The Firebirds stormed back down 1-0 with five unanswered goals to claim their second straight win, defeating the Windsor Spitfires 5-1 at the WFCU Centre on Thursday. Although Windsor struck first, with a goal just 6:43 into the opening period, it was the Firebirds who quickly took control. Powered by a hat-trick from Sam McCue and a stellar performance from Flint goaltender Nathan Day, who turned aside 30 of 31 shots for an impressive .968 save percentage, the Firebirds regained the momentum and never looked back. Nathan Aspinall and Ryan Fellinger also found the net as Matthew Mania registered a three-assist night and Jimmy Lombardi added two helpers of his own to help solidify the dominant 5-1 win.

Both Flint and Windsor had four chances on the man advantage with each team capitalizing at least once. The Firebirds did win the special teams battle numerically, scoring two power play goals and boosting their success rate on the man advantage to 13.8%. Windsor scored their lone goal on the power play with Flint shutting down all three other opportunities. Through 46 games, the Firebirds boast a penalty kill percentage of 75.4%. Following Friday's game against Kitchener, Flint will wrap up their three-in-three against the Kingston Frontenacs at Dort Financial Center on Saturday.

Firebirds to Watch:

Evan Konyen was effective in the 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers in the middle of January, registering two primary assists for a two-point night. In three games against the Blueshirts this season, Konyen has one goal and three assists for a four-point total. He'll look to channel his season-long success again on Friday, looking to build off his recent output and to his 10-17-27 stat line for the 2024-25 campaign.

Sam McCue had a goal and an assist in his first game against Kitchener as a member of the Firebirds. Essentially picking up where he had left off from his time in Owen Sound, McCue has three goals, two assists, and five points in three appearances against the East Avenue Blue this year. The Toronto Maple Leafs prospect added to his season totals with a hat-trick in Thursday's 5-1 victory against Windsor. Leading Flint in goals (25) and points (42), McCue will be a key player to watch on Friday in Flint.

In the last four games, Alex Kostov has six points (2G, 4A) including a three-point night against the Brampton Steelheads on Saturday. Catching fire as of late, Kostov is having his most productive season in the OHL, recording eight goals and 20 assists for a 28-point total - nearly doubling his previous season-high of 15 points. Yet to get on the scoresheet against Kitchener in three matchups this year, his recent output signals he could be a factor on Friday.

Drafted Firebirds:

The Firebirds have seven players who have been drafted to the NHL, four that were selected in 2024, two in 2023, and one that was picked in the 2022 NHL Entry draft. Sam McCue (Toronto Maple Leafs), Kaden Pitre (Tampa Bay Lightning), Connor Clattenburg (Edmonton Oilers), and Nathan Aspinall (New York Rangers) were taken in the 2024 draft. Matthew Mania (Los Angeles Kings) and Nathan Day (Edmonton Oilers) were selected in 2023, while Nolan Collins (Pittsburgh Penguins) was drafted in the 2022 draft.

BROADCAST COVERAGE:

Friday's game against the Firebirds will be televised on Flint's network. It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 469 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM CKGL.

UP NEXT:

Following Friday's game in Flint, the Rangers will head to Saginaw for their final game over the border in the regular season against the Spirit on Saturday, February 1st. The club will then wrap up its five-game road trip against their Midwest Division rivals, the London Knights, on Tuesday, February 4th at Canada Life Place. Puck drop against the Spirt is set for 7:05 p.m.

Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.