Game Day, Game 46, Firebirds at Spitfires - 7:05 p.m.

January 30, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

GAME 46 - Firebirds at Spitfires

WFCU Centre

Windsor, Ontario

7:05 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: The Firebirds grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first period and never trailed as they went on to beat the Brampton Steelheads, 5-3, on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center. Chris Thibodeau scored twice and Alex Kostov had a goal and an assist to power the Flint attack. Nathan Day made 25 saves on 28 shots to earn the win in net.

KOSTOV RED HOT: Alex Kostov recorded a season-high three points on a goal and two assists in the win over Brampton on Saturday night. It was his third multi-point game in his last five outings; a stretch during which he has two goals and six assists. Kostov started the season slowly and did not score his first goal of the season until November 29, his 25th game. Since November 29, he has eight goals and 11 assists in 21 games. His 19 points are tied with Matthew Mania for the most on the team since November 29.

TRADE PAYING DIVIDENDS: In six games since being acquired via trade with the Owen Sound Attack, Sam McCue has registered four goals and four assists. He has points in five of his six games as a Firebird, with the 8-6 loss to Windsor on January 11 being the only game he did not find the scoresheet. McCue has three multi-point games for Flint, including a pair of assists in the 5-3 win over Brampton on Sunday.

WINDSOR'S TOP PROSPECTS: The Spitfires have leaned on NHL prospects Ilya Protas and Liam Greentree during their season series with the Firebirds. Protas, a Washington Capitals draft pick, has four goals and five assists in four games against the Firebirds, including a five-point outing during the last meeting on January 11, an 8-6 Windsor win. Greentree, a Los Angeles Kings draft pick, has three goals and six assists in four games against the Firebirds. Greentree is second in the OHL with 79 points and Protas is third with 74.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Spitfires lead the season series with the Firebirds, 4-0-0-0...Nathan Aspinall has three goals and an assist in four games against the Spitfires...Chris Thibodeau has put up two points in three of has last four games...Nathan Day is one win away from tying Luke Cavallin for the most wins by a goaltender in franchise history. Cavallin, Day's former teammate, holds the current record of 62.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will return home on Friday night for the second of three games in three days. Flint will welcome the Kitchener Rangers and puck drop is set for 7 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center.

