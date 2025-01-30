Spitfires Fall to Flint 5-1

January 30, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

WINDSOR, ON. - The Flint Firebirds were in town for the final time of the season on Thursday night. The Spitfires have had their number this season coming into the game a perfect 4-0. On Thursday, it was a different story as the Firebirds would dominate the Spitfires and win 5-1.

In the first period, the Spitfires would strike first on the powerplay. Protas got the puck to Cristoforo and his shot from the point found the back of the net. It was Cristoforo's 11th goal of the season and it extended Protas' point streak to 6 games. Late in the period, the Firebirds would score on a 2 on 1 break to make it a 1-1 game. The shots were 10-8 in favour of Flint after 20 minutes.

In the second period, the Firebirds would have a powerplay opportunity and strike to go up 2-1. Aspinall had the goal on a one-timer and it was his 13th of the season. The Firebirds powerplay which came into the game with the leagues worst at 13.4% were able to get another on the man advantage and go up 3-1.

In the third period, the Spitfires would fire off 13 shots but Nathan Day would stop them all. The Firebirds would add an empty net goal and a late hat-trick goal from McCue and take this game 5-1.

The Spitfires are back in action on Sunday night. The London Knights are in town for a 7:05pm puck drop as part of Hockey Day in the OHL on YourTV.

