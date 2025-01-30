Chernyshov Scores Twice in Debut, Spirit Fall to Frontenacs

January 30, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit right wing Igor Chernyshov (right) takes a shot against the Kingston Frontenacs

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit fell to the Kingston Frontenacs 9-5 on Thursday, January 30th. Zayne Parekh tallied a goal and an assist while Igor Chernyshov scored his first two OHL goals. Andrew Oke got the start in net for Saginaw recording 14 saves on 21 shots. Kaleb Papineau replaced Oke in the second period and tallied five saves on seven shots. Charlie Schenkel was the starting goaltender for Kingston saving 16 of the 21 shots he faced.

Only 47 seconds into the game, Saginaw got on the board as Zayne Parekh found Igor Chernyshov across the crease for his first career OHL goal. Parekh and Michael Misa got the assists as the Spirit went up 1-0.

Kingston tied the game midway through the period as Gage Heyes backhanded a loose puck into the back of the net. Cal Uens and Ethan Miedema recorded the assists.

Just 28 seconds later, Saginaw regained the lead as Jacob Cloutier intercepted a pass in the Kingston zone and snuck a shot through the five-hole of Schenkel.

The Frontenacs struck right back as Emil Pieniniemi found Jacob Battaglia crashing the net as he tapped the puck past Oke. Pieniniemi and Cal Uens were credited with assists making it a 2-2 game.

Tuomas Uronen gave Kingston their first lead of the game as he buried a shot while on a two on one. Maleek McGowan and Jacob Battaglia tallied the assists.

A minute later, Tyler Hopkins extended the Frontenacs lead as he tapped in a pass from Quinton Burns. Burns got the assist as Kingston extended their lead to 4-2.

After 1: SAG 2 - 4 KGN (Total Shots: 4 - 15)

Just 25 seconds into the second period Quinton Burns sent a pass in front of the crease which was tipped in by a Spirit defender. Jacob Battaglia and Cedrick Guindon recorded the assists as the Frontenacs capitalized on the man advantage.

Kingston continued to add on as Tyler Hopkins sniped a shot past the blocker of Oke while shorthanded for his second of the game. Quinton Burns got the assist as Kingston extended their lead to 6-2.

Tyler Hopkins completed the hat-trick as he danced around Oke and tucked the puck into the back of the net. Jacob Battaglia and Maleek McGowan tallied the assists. Afterwards, Kaleb Papineau replaced Andrew Oke in net for Saginaw.

Igor Chernyshov lit the lamp for the second time in the game as he danced into the Kingston zone and fired a shot from the top of the slot into the back of the net. Dima Zhilkin and Josh Glavin picked up the assists as the Spirit made it a 7-3 game.

Saginaw scored again as Sebastien Gervais fed Nic Sima a pass from behind the net and Sima fired it home. Gervais and James Guo got the assists 18:49 into the period.

After 2: SAG 4 - 7 KGN (2nd Period Shots: 8 - 6 Totals Shots: 12 - 21)

Kingston opened the scoring 2:51 into the third as Cal Uens spun at right faceoff circle and fired a backhand top shelf. Ethan Hay and Emil Pieniniemi were credited with the assists as they took an 8-4 lead.

Zayne Parekh put another on the board for Saginaw as he skated into the slot and fired a pass from James Guo past Schenkel. Guo and Calem Mangone tallied the assists.

The Frontenacs answered right back as Jacob Battaglia slapped in a pass from Tuomas Uronen. He and Cal Uens recorded the assists.

FINAL: SAG 5 - 9 KGN (3rd Period Shots: 9 - 7 Total Shots: 21 - 28)

Powerplays: SAG 0/3 KGN 1/4

Goaltenders: SAG Andrew Oke (14 Saves / 21 Shots L), Kaleb Papineau (5 Saves / 7 Shots) KGN Charlie Schenkel (16 Saves / 21 Shots W)

Saginaw continues the weekend home stand as they face off against the Kitchener Rangers on Saturday, February 1st. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM.

