Max Namestnikov Commits to Bemidji State University
January 30, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Overage forward Max Namestnikov has committed to Bemidji State University for the 2025-2026 season.
Namestnikov, a native of Wolverine Lake, Michigan, was selected third overall by the Sarnia Sting in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection. He played 86 games for the Sting games before being traded to the Storm in November 2022. Over his four-year OHL career, he has played in 243 games, scoring 93 goals and adding 88 assists for 181 points (Stats as of January 30, 2025).
"I'm excited to start a new chapter next season at Bemidji State. It's a small town and an awesome spot to play hockey," said Namestnikov, "I want to thank my family, teammates, coaches, and anyone else who played a part in helping me get here."
Bemidji State University is a public university located in Bemidji, Minnesota. Their Men's Hockey team, the Beavers, are an NCAA Division 1 program that compete in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association conference.
