Game Notes: Frontenacs Kick off Road Trip Tonight in Saginaw

January 30, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







The Kingston Frontenacs are back on the road this weekend kicking off their road trip in Saginaw. The inter-conference matchup only happens twice a year, and both games are happening within a week of each other. The Fronts picked up a victory over the Spirit last Friday night in dramatic fashion, coming behind from a 4-1 deficit to win 7-6 in a shootout.

It's the first time Joey Willis, Ethan Hay and Will Bishop visit their former team since being acquired at the trade deadline by Kingston, and emotions are sure to be high. However, if Joey Willis can put up another 4 point performance like he did last Friday, that will surely go a long way in their efforts to getting another win over the Spirit tonight.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes in for today's matchup:

Frontenacs have won only 1 of their last 17 in Saginaw, apparently a tough place to play. Last win in Saginaw came on March 4th, 2016.

The BUG Line (Battaglia, Uronen and Guindon) have combined for 35 points in 5 games since being put together on the first line.

The Eastern Conference is just a Mess

With just four points separating 1st and 5th in the Eastern Conference race, it's put up or shut up time in the race for home ice in the first round of the playoffs. From here on in there won't be any easy nights in the conference as each game could be critical when it's all said and done at the end of the regular season. The Frontenacs currently sit in 4th place with 57 points, but they have two games in hand and are just a point behind Oshawa for the East Division. Clinching the East Division would mean an automatic top two finish in the conference - something the Frontenacs can absolutely achieve.

Players to Watch

Kingston - Tuomas Uronen (#8)

What else is there to say about the play of Tuomas Uronen as of late? The Finnish winger has 21 points in 8 games since coming back from the World Juniors and 15 points in his last 5 games since being put on the top line alongside Jacob Battaglia and Cedrick Guindon. Uronen has elevated his game to a whole new level, something that we saw glimpses of earlier in the season; but is on full display now.

Saginaw - Igor Chernyshov (#25)

Moving from one import winger to another, Saginaw's Igor Chernyshov is in a very different situation from Uronen. In fact, Chernyshov is making his OHL debut tonight. Drafted by the Spirit in the CHL Import Draft over the summer, the San Jose Sharks second round pick has been dealing with an injury that has kept him out of action all season long. After a conditioning stint with the San Jose Barracuda of the AHL, he was sent back to Saginaw and is set to make his highly anticipated debut.

Chernyshov is an high end winger and a smooth-skating playmaker that can dominate the small-area game due to his power forward frame. Standing at 6'3 ¬Â³ and weighing in at 203lbs, the Russian forward is no slouch. Expect him to look to make an impact in his debut this evening.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's Pure Country 99. Fans can also tune in on 102.7 WOW FM to catch the game. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away.

Listen Live (Streaming): Pure Country 99 https://chl.ca/ohl-frontenacs/fronts-radio-streaming-live-on-pure-country-99/

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.