Kaleigh Kurtz Recaps North Carolina's Clean Sheet Victory over Orlando

Published on September 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage YouTube Video







North Carolina defender Kaleigh Kurtz recaps the Courage's 1-0 win over Orlando.

