NWSL North Carolina Courage

Kaleigh Kurtz Recaps North Carolina's Clean Sheet Victory over Orlando

Published on September 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage YouTube Video


North Carolina defender Kaleigh Kurtz recaps the Courage's 1-0 win over Orlando.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!

Check out the North Carolina Courage Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 19, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central