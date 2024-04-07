K-Wings Set 4th Highest Attendance Mark, Fall to Komets

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (36-30-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, staged a second period comeback but ultimately fell to the Fort Wayne Komets (35-27-3-3) at Wings Event Center Sunday, 4-2.

The team boosted their regular season attendance average to 3,866 through 36 games, hitting the books as the highest-attended season in 38 years (1994-95) and the fourth-highest in franchise history.

Fort Wayne opened the scoring at the 16:09 mark of the first period and doubled its lead with 11 seconds remaining in the frame.

Josh Passolt (24) responded by burying a loose puck from the slot at the 1:44 mark of the second. Michael Joyaux (24) threw the puck in front from the right point while Erik Bradford (53) notched the secondary assist.

Collin Adams (20) tied the game 2-2 with a one-timer from just inside the right circle at the 3:31 mark. Ryan Naumovski (1) recorded his first pro point with the primary assist after a Fort Wayne turnover.

Fort Wayne made it 3-2 at the 7:23 mark.

The Komets added an empty-netter with 25.3 seconds remaining in regulation.

Goaltender Hunter Vorva (18-14-0-0) kept Kalamazoo in the game and made 31 saves on 34 shots faced.

The K-Wings finished the game scoreless on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. Kalamazoo took the final shot total, 36-35.

The K-Wings are back in action Wednesday at 7:35 p.m. EDT against the Iowa Heartlanders (26-35-6-2) at Xtream Arena.

