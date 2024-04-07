K-Wings Set 4th Highest Attendance Mark, Fall to Komets
April 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (36-30-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, staged a second period comeback but ultimately fell to the Fort Wayne Komets (35-27-3-3) at Wings Event Center Sunday, 4-2.
The team boosted their regular season attendance average to 3,866 through 36 games, hitting the books as the highest-attended season in 38 years (1994-95) and the fourth-highest in franchise history.
Fort Wayne opened the scoring at the 16:09 mark of the first period and doubled its lead with 11 seconds remaining in the frame.
Josh Passolt (24) responded by burying a loose puck from the slot at the 1:44 mark of the second. Michael Joyaux (24) threw the puck in front from the right point while Erik Bradford (53) notched the secondary assist.
Collin Adams (20) tied the game 2-2 with a one-timer from just inside the right circle at the 3:31 mark. Ryan Naumovski (1) recorded his first pro point with the primary assist after a Fort Wayne turnover.
Fort Wayne made it 3-2 at the 7:23 mark.
The Komets added an empty-netter with 25.3 seconds remaining in regulation.
Goaltender Hunter Vorva (18-14-0-0) kept Kalamazoo in the game and made 31 saves on 34 shots faced.
The K-Wings finished the game scoreless on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. Kalamazoo took the final shot total, 36-35.
The K-Wings are back in action Wednesday at 7:35 p.m. EDT against the Iowa Heartlanders (26-35-6-2) at Xtream Arena.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 7, 2024
- Ashton Calder's Five Goals Lifts Railers to 9-5 Win - Worcester Railers HC
- Nailers Start Homestand Successfully with 5-3 Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Ashbrook Propels Thunder to 3-2 OT Win over Americans - Adirondack Thunder
- Railers Rally to Top Mariners - Maine Mariners
- K-Wings Set 4th Highest Attendance Mark, Fall to Komets - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Transactions - April 7 - ECHL
- Wichita Plays Final Regular Season Home Game Today vs. Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Adirondack, 2:10 PM CDT - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Earn Key Standings Point in 4-3 OT Loss - Utah Grizzlies
- A.J. White Reaches Another Milestone as Idaho Completes Sweep Over Rush - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.