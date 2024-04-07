ECHL Transactions - April 7
April 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 7, 2024:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Rapid City:
Jack Riedell, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Bray Crowder, D activated from reserve
Delete Eric Alarie, F placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Andrew Jarvis, D activated from reserve
Add Kameron Kielly, F activated from reserve
Delete Nolan Orzeck, D placed on reserve
Delete Gavin Gould, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Arvid Caderoth, F activated from reserve
Delete Noah Ganske, D placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Cayden Edwards, G added as EBUG
Delete Parker Rutherford, G released as EBUG
Iowa:
Delete Greg Angus, G released as EBUG
Kalamazoo:
Add Ryan Naumovski, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Brian Chambers, F activated from reserve
Delete Evan Dougherty, F placed on reserve
Delete Brad Morrison, F placed on reserve
Delete Jack Olmstead, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/25)
Maine:
Add Fedor Gordeev, D activated from reserve
Add Nathan Noel, F activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Keyser, G placed on reserve
Delete Cameron Askew, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Delete Jacques Bouquot, F loaned to Lehigh Valley
Delete Tyler Gratton, F loaned to Lehigh Valley
Wheeling:
Add David Jankowski, F activated from reserve
Delete Justin McRae, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Austin Heidemann, F activated from reserve
Delete Zach White, F placed on reserve
