ECHL Transactions - April 7

April 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 7, 2024:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Rapid City:

Jack Riedell, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Bray Crowder, D activated from reserve

Delete Eric Alarie, F placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Andrew Jarvis, D activated from reserve

Add Kameron Kielly, F activated from reserve

Delete Nolan Orzeck, D placed on reserve

Delete Gavin Gould, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Arvid Caderoth, F activated from reserve

Delete Noah Ganske, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Cayden Edwards, G added as EBUG

Delete Parker Rutherford, G released as EBUG

Iowa:

Delete Greg Angus, G released as EBUG

Kalamazoo:

Add Ryan Naumovski, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Brian Chambers, F activated from reserve

Delete Evan Dougherty, F placed on reserve

Delete Brad Morrison, F placed on reserve

Delete Jack Olmstead, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/25)

Maine:

Add Fedor Gordeev, D activated from reserve

Add Nathan Noel, F activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Keyser, G placed on reserve

Delete Cameron Askew, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Delete Jacques Bouquot, F loaned to Lehigh Valley

Delete Tyler Gratton, F loaned to Lehigh Valley

Wheeling:

Add David Jankowski, F activated from reserve

Delete Justin McRae, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Austin Heidemann, F activated from reserve

Delete Zach White, F placed on reserve

