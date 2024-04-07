Game Day Preview: Americans Host Adirondack, 2:10 PM CDT

Allen Americans get into it with the Adirondack Thunder

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), face the Adirondack Thunder this afternoon in the final game of a three-game series. The Americans beat Adirondack 2-1 in overtime on Saturday night. Allen has won four straight games. Puck drop this afternoon is 2:10 PM CDT.

Allen Americans Today:

Pregame Show: 1:50 PM CDT

Puck Drop: 2:10 PM CDT

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Next Home Game: 4/12/24 vs. Tulsa, 7:10 PM CDT

Comparing Allen and Adirondack

Allen Americans

Home: 15-18-0-0

Away: 16-16-2-1

Overall: 31-34-2-1

Last 10: 5-5-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (24) Colby McAuley

Assists: (37) Kris Myllari

Points: (60) Colby McAuley

+/-: (+10) Blake Murray

PIM's: (172) Mikael Robidoux

Adirondack Thunder:

Home: 20-8-3-3

Away: 19-10-3-1

Overall: 39-18-6-4

Last 10: 4-4-1-1

Adirondack Thunder Leaders:

Goals: (27) Tristan Ashbrook

Assists: (35) Shane Harper

Points: (52) Shane Harper

+/-: (+20) Colin Felix

PIM's (169) Darian Skeoch

Another late rally in Allen: The Americans trailed Adirondack 1-0 late in the third period, and for the third game in a row the Americans battled back to tie the score and win the game in overtime. Liam Finlay evened the game with 4:09 left on the clock scoring his 11th of the season. Kris Myllari ended the game with his 10th of the season at the 2:13 mark of overtime. It was the only shot the Americans had in the extra session and the only shot they needed. The victory was the fourth in a row for the Americans who started the winning streak a week ago in Rapid City. Colby McAuley led the Americans in shots on goal with six. The Americans went 0-for-3 on the power play while Adirondack went 1-for-2. Adirondack outshot the Americans 40-31 for the game.

All-Time Series vs Adirondack: The Allen Americans are 4-0 lifetime against the Adirondack Thunder. Last night's game was the fourth game this season by a team from the Eastern Conference. With the win on Saturday night the Americans evened their record against teams from the East to 2-2-0.

Crone extends point streak: Last season's Most Valuable Player Hank Crone extended his point streak to a team-high six games. Crone had the primary assist on Kris Myllari's 10th goal of the season, the game winner in overtime. It was his 50th point of the season in just 36 games (15 goals and 35 assists).

Four and counting: The Americans played in their fourth straight overtime game on Saturday night. They are a perfect 4-0, with Marco Costantini getting three of the victories and Mark Sinclair earning the win on Saturday night. It was Sinclair's first win in his last seven starts and first win since January 6th at Wichita.

The milestone season continues: Colby McAuley reached the 60-point mark on Saturday night continuing his career season. Prior to this year, his previous high as a pro was 34 in 2022-2023. He did have a 55-point season with Prince George in the WHL in the 2016-2017 season.

Fournier and Gould return: After sitting out of Friday night's game against Adirondack, Jordan-Ty Fournier and Gavin Gould returned to the Americans lineup on Saturday night. Michael Robidoux and Kameron Kielly were both placed on reserve.

