Russell, Dickman's Late Heroics Gives Thunder Overtime Win

April 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder gather after an overtime victory

WICHITA, Kan. - Mitchell Russell scored at 3:53 of overtime to complete an incredible comeback on Sunday afternoon, knocking off Tulsa, 3-2, at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Trailing by one with less than a minute in regulation, Jay Dickman tied the game and forced overtime. Nick Nardella tallied the other Thunder goal. Trevor Gorsuch was outstanding again, stopping 34 shots.

Wichita opened the scoring late in the first period. Nardella made it 1-0 at 17:48. Kobe Walker found him in the slot and he fired a one-timer past Julian Junca.

After a scoreless second, Tulsa tied the game at 3:30 of the third. Duggie Lagrone won a board battle behind the Thunder goal line. Kyle Crnkovic found Michael Farren at the edge of the left circle and he beat Gorsuch over the shoulder.

The Oilers capitalized on a tripping penalty assessed to Nolan Kneen and took their first lead of the game. Jarod Hilderman made a terrific pass to Alec Butcher at the top of the crease and he re-directed it past Gorsuch to make it 2-1.

Tulsa iced the puck with a minute to go in regulation and the Thunder took advantage of the mistake. Dickman slipped a rebound underneath Junca at 19:10 after he stopped the initial chance from Michal Stinil and tied the game at two.

Early in the extra session, Tulsa hemmed Wichita in its own zone after two Thunder players couldn't make a change. Kyle Crnkovic walked across the slot and fired a shot that was snagged out of the air by Gorsuch.

At 3:53, Nolan Kneen drove to the net around a Tulsa defender. He stickhandled across the front of the crease and hit the post with a shot. Russell dove after a rebound, outmuscled an Oiler to the puck and put it in for the game-winner.

Wichita was 0-for-3 on the power play. Tulsa went 1-for-2 on the man advantage.

Gorsuch finished the week 3-0-1 and grabbed his 13th win of the season. Russell recorded his first game-winning goal and overtime marker of his career. Dickman has goals in back-to-back games. Watts has assists in back-to-back contests. Stinil has helpers in back-to-back outings.

The Thunder heads to the Black Hills to finish the season starting next Thursday night against Rapid City.

