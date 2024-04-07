Grizzlies Earn Key Standings Point in 4-3 OT Loss

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies scored the game tying goal with 4.1 seconds left in regulation as they earned a standings point but the Kansas City Mavericks got the game winner 3:06 in overtime as Jeremy McKenna got his 22nd of the season as they defeated Utah 4-3 in front of a crowd of 9007 on Fan Appreciation Night at Maverik Center.

Neither team scored in the first period with KC outshooting Utah 11 to 10. Dylan Fitze got the Grizzlies on the board with his 20th of the season 1:37 into the second frame. KC scored 5:25 in as Patrick Curry gets his 37th of the season, which sets a new Mavericks single season record. Nolan Walker gave KC a 2-1 lead exactly 10 minutes into the second period. Cade Borchardt extended the KC lead on a power play goal 16:40 in. Mavericks led 3-1 after 40 minutes of play.

Fitze scored his second of the night 7:42 into the third period on a power play goal. Fitze had 7 goals in 8 games vs KC this season. Brett Stapley scored the tying goal on a rebound from a Josh Wesley shot that was taken in the high slot with 4.1 seconds left. Fitze also picked up an assist on the tying goal as he ended up with 2 goals and 1 assist. Utah outshot KC 18 to 3 in the third period.

KC's Jeremy McKenna scored the game winner 3:06 in as the Mavericks completed the 3 game sweep as their record goes to 52-11-4-2 on the season.

The Grizzlies ended the season with a record of 21-12-3 at home. It was a big season in terms of attendance as the Grizzlies averaged 6,003 fans per game on the season. It was the largest average attendance in a season since the AHL's Utah Grizzlies averaged 6,353 fans per game in the 2002-03 season. There were 6 home games with a crowd larger than 8,500. In the last 24 home games this season the Grizzlies averaged 6,762 fans per game.

The Grizzlies have 2 games left in the regular season as they are at Idaho on April 12th and 13th. Face-off both nights are at 7:10 pm. Utah is tied for 3rd with Tulsa with 66 standings points. They are both 1 point ahead of Allen, who is in 5th place with 65 points.

1. Patrick Curry (KC) - 1 goal, 2 assists.

2. Cade Borchardt (KC) - 1 goal, 2 assists.

3. Dylan Fitze (Utah) - 2 goals, 1 assist.

