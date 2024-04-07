Oilers Fall to Thunder in Overtime for Second Time on Week
April 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
WICHITA, Kans. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 3-2 in overtime to the Wichita Thunder in the season series finale on Sunday evening
Nick Nardella popped home the lone goal of the opening frame 17:48 into the action, finishing a feed from Kobe Walker to put the Thunder on top 1-0.
Both teams would leave the second period at the same score, with each team matching its first-period shot total, 13 for the Thunder, with Tulsa generating 11 chances.
Michael Farren leveled the game 1-1 3:30 into the final period, snapping Trevor Gorsuch's shutout streak. Alec Butcher gave Tulsa its first lead of the game with his team-leading sixth power-play goal of the season 1:46 later. Jay Dickman tied the game 2-2 with 50 seconds remaining in regulation, forcing the fourth overtime of the season series.
Mitch Russel followed up on a Nolan Kneen chance laying in the crease, jamming the puck home 3:53 into the overtime, completing the weekend sweep.
The Oilers kick off the final week of the 2023-24 regular season with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop against the Allen Americans at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, Texas on Friday, April 12
