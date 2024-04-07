Americans Take Five of Six Points this Week against Adirondack

April 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans vs. the Adirondack Thunder

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans vs. the Adirondack Thunder(Allen Americans)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and AHL's Belleville Senators, earned an import point on Sunday afternoon in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Adirondack Thunder.

The Americans had goals on Sunday afternoon from Chaz Smedsrud (3), and Hank Crone (16). Crone's goal tied the game in the third period giving the Americans the all-important point.

Adirondack won the game in overtime on Tristan Ashbrook's team-leading 28th goal of the season. It was the first win for Adirondack in the three-game series. The Americans lead the all-time series 4-0-1.

"This was a great week for us," said Americans Head Coach Chad Costello. "Four games in five days that included a one-day six-hour road trip. We are proud of our team for stepping up at a time when we had to have points. Beating a great team like Adirondack is a statement we can play with the best in the league."

Both Grant Hebert and Marco Costantini left the game on Sunday afternoon with injuries. Both will be evaluated this week.

Allen is tied with Utah with 66 points in the Mountain Division, one point behind Tulsa, who got a point in an overtime loss to Wichita on Sunday.

The Americans return to action next Friday and Saturday at home in an all-important series against the Tulsa Oilers. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

Three Stars:

1. ADK - T. Ashbrook

2. ALN - H. Crone

3. ALN - M. Sinclair

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.