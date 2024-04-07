Americans Take Five of Six Points this Week against Adirondack
April 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and AHL's Belleville Senators, earned an import point on Sunday afternoon in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Adirondack Thunder.
The Americans had goals on Sunday afternoon from Chaz Smedsrud (3), and Hank Crone (16). Crone's goal tied the game in the third period giving the Americans the all-important point.
Adirondack won the game in overtime on Tristan Ashbrook's team-leading 28th goal of the season. It was the first win for Adirondack in the three-game series. The Americans lead the all-time series 4-0-1.
"This was a great week for us," said Americans Head Coach Chad Costello. "Four games in five days that included a one-day six-hour road trip. We are proud of our team for stepping up at a time when we had to have points. Beating a great team like Adirondack is a statement we can play with the best in the league."
Both Grant Hebert and Marco Costantini left the game on Sunday afternoon with injuries. Both will be evaluated this week.
Allen is tied with Utah with 66 points in the Mountain Division, one point behind Tulsa, who got a point in an overtime loss to Wichita on Sunday.
The Americans return to action next Friday and Saturday at home in an all-important series against the Tulsa Oilers. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.
Three Stars:
1. ADK - T. Ashbrook
2. ALN - H. Crone
3. ALN - M. Sinclair
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans vs. the Adirondack Thunder
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 7, 2024
- Americans Take Five of Six Points this Week against Adirondack - Allen Americans
- Oilers Fall to Thunder in Overtime for Second Time on Week - Tulsa Oilers
- Russell, Dickman's Late Heroics Gives Thunder Overtime Win - Wichita Thunder
- Fuel Clinch 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs Despite Loss in Wheeling - Indy Fuel
- Ashton Calder's Five Goals Lifts Railers to 9-5 Win - Worcester Railers HC
- Nailers Start Homestand Successfully with 5-3 Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Ashbrook Propels Thunder to 3-2 OT Win over Americans - Adirondack Thunder
- Railers Rally to Top Mariners - Maine Mariners
- K-Wings Set 4th Highest Attendance Mark, Fall to Komets - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Transactions - April 7 - ECHL
- Wichita Plays Final Regular Season Home Game Today vs. Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Adirondack, 2:10 PM CDT - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Earn Key Standings Point in 4-3 OT Loss - Utah Grizzlies
- A.J. White Reaches Another Milestone as Idaho Completes Sweep Over Rush - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Allen Americans Stories
- Americans Take Five of Six Points this Week against Adirondack
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Adirondack, 2:10 PM CDT
- Game Day Preview: Three Straight Overtime Games for the Americans
- Late Rally Sends Americans To Shootout Win Over Thunder
- Game Day Preview: Adirondack Thunder Making Their First-Ever DFW Visit