Ashbrook Propels Thunder to 3-2 OT Win over Americans

April 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder forward T.J. Friedmann

ALLEN, TX - Isaac Poulter made 30 saves and Tristan Ashbrook scored the game-winning goal as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Allen Americans in overtime on Sunday afternoon, 3-2. With the victory, Adirondack took four of a possible six points on the Texas road trip.

Travis Broughman opened the scoring in the first period while shorthanded. While Bray Crowder sat in the penalty box, Broughman moved the puck alone into the offensive zone and fired a wrist shot through the screen of the defender and beat goaltender Marco Constantini. The goal was Broughman's 13th of the year, unassisted, at 15:20 of the first period and the Thunder took a 1-0 lead into the intermission.

After one period, Mark Sinclair replaced Marco Constantini in net for Allen.

Allen responded 11:25 into the second period as Chaz Smedsrud tipped in a shot from Ryan Gagnon past Isaac Poulter to tie the game 1-1. The goal was Smedsrud's third of the season with assists from Gagnon and Blake Murray and the game remained even after 40 minutes.

Just 1:17 into the third period, Alex Young picked up a rebound and slid the puck past the left pad of Mark Sinclair for his second professional goal and a 2-1 lead. Mac Welsher and Darian Skeoch were awarded the assists for the one-goal lead.

Hank Crone scored for the Americans to tie the game late in regulation. Crone tracked down a loose puck and slipped it by Isaac Poulter for his 16th of the year, unassisted. Crone's goal came with 5:08 left in regulation to even the score 2-2 and eventually force overtime.

In overtime, Tristan Ashbrook took a pass from Andre Ghantous and scored his 28th of the year for a 3-2 overtime victory. With the extra point, the Thunder sit at 90 points in the North Division and can clinch the North Division title with 93 points with four games remaining.

