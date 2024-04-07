ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

April 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday announced that South Carolina's Garet Hunt has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #958, Jacksonville at South Carolina, on April 6.

Hunt is fined and suspended under Rule #28 Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized kneeing infraction at 4:09 of the second period.

Hunt will miss South Carolina's game at Florida on April 12.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.