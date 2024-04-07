Wichita Plays Final Regular Season Home Game Today vs. Tulsa

April 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder defends against the Tulsa Oilers

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder defends against the Tulsa Oilers(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, plays its final home of the regular season this afternoon at 4:05 p.m. against Tulsa.

Last night, the Thunder knocked off the Oilers, 4-0, giving the Thunder wins in three of the last four against Tulsa.

With the win, Wichita is alone in sixth place with 61 points. Tulsa remains in third place, but is just one point ahead of Allen for third. Tulsa and Utah each have 66 points, but the Grizzlies are in fifth place due to points percentage. Wichita has two games in hand on Utah, who lost last night in overtime to Kansas City, 4-3.

This is the 13th and final meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Oilers. All-time, Wichita is 172-161-38 against Tulsa and 97-72-20 at home against the Oilers.

Trevor Gorsuch stopped 37 shots last night to claim a 4-0 victory. He earned the team's first shutout of the season and his third of his career. His last ECHL shutout came against Indy on March 11, 2022. Gorsuch is 2-0-1 this week with a 1.30 goals-against average and .962 save percentage.

Bradley Marek had two points last night in the Thunder's win over Tulsa. Marek has goals in back-to-back games after recording the overtime game-winner on Friday. He has four points over his last four outings. The Ferris State product has 26 points (12g, 14a) in 33 games this year.

Lleyton Moore added two points last night. The rookie defenseman scored in the first and added an assist in the second. He has five points in his last four games (1g, 4a). Moore is second for rookies with 20 power play assists and second for rookies with 23 power play points.

Jay Dickman recorded his 27th goal of the season last night. He set a new career high in that category. Dickman is five goals shy of 100 for his ECHL career. He hit the 200 plateau earlier this season. He scored his first marker since March 9 to snap a nine-game drought.

The magic number to predict a Thunder victory this year has been four. When Wichita scores four or more during the course of a game, the team is 23-4-2-1. When the Thunder scores three or less, the team is 3-29-6-0.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jay Dickman is tied for first in power play goals (15)...Trevor Gorsuch is third in saves (1122)...Ryan Finnegan leads all rookies in shooting percentage (22.9%)....Wichita is 13-7-6 when scoring first...Wichita is 14-3-4-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 18-2-4-1 when leading after two...

OILERS NOTES - Kyle Crnkovic is tied for 15th in rookie scoring with 49 points...Kishaun Gervais is tied for first in majors by a rookie with eight...Jarod Hilderman is tied for 10th in points by a defenseman (39) and tied for second in power play goals by a defenseman with five...

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.