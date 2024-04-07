A.J. White Reaches Another Milestone as Idaho Completes Sweep Over Rush

April 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (46-20-2-2, 96pts) defeated the Rapid City Rush (27-38-4-0, 58pts) Saturday night by a final score of 4-2 in front of 5,200 fans at the Idaho Central Arena as A.J. White scored a goal to move into third all-time in franchise history with his 112th career goal as a Steelhead. It was the 33rdsellout in the 34th home game including the 31st consecutive. Idaho will wrap up the regular season next Friday and Saturday in Boise taking on the Utah Grizzlies at 7:10 p.m.

Idaho and Rapid City were tied at 1-1 through the first 20 minutes of play with shots favoring the Steelheads 17-14. Just nine seconds into the game Connor Mylymok and Tyson Helgeson squared off at center ice dropping the gloves for the second time this week. Idaho went on the power-play at 14:01 and 43 seconds into the man advantage Matt Register (10th) sent a shot from the top of the point over the glove of Christian Propp making it 1-0 with assists going to A.J. White and Mark Rassell. 2:05 later Zack Hoffman provided the equalizer with a wrister from the top of the right circle beating Jake Kielly far side with a lot of traffic in front of the net.

The Steelheads led 3-2 after 40 minutes. Idaho went to the penalty box 35 seconds into the second period receiving a four-minute double minor for high sticking. However, 28 seconds into the penalty kill A.J. White (26th) picked up his first short-handed goal of the season with a beautiful deke in front of the net set up by Register as Idaho captured a 2-1 lead. With two seconds left in the Rapid City man advantage Mark Duarte from behind the net banked the puck off an Idaho player in front and it squeeze past Kielly. With 3:16 left in the frame Connor Mylymok (3rd) gave Idaho a 3-2 lead with a rebound tally on the near side of the crease after a point shot from Register.

Mark Rassell (32nd) capped of the win with an empty netter with just .8 seconds left in the game.

Jake Kielly made 33 saves 35 shots in the win while Christian Propp made 43 saves on 46 shots in the loss.

ICCU Three Stars

1) Matt Register (IDH, 1-2-3, +2, 4 shots)

2) A.J. White (1-1-2, +2, 2 shots)

3) Christian Propp (RC, 43 saves)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho went 1-for-6 on the power-play while Rapid City was 1-for-3.

- Idaho outshot Rapid City 47-35.

- Idaho is now 69-26-6 all-time vs. Rapid City and 37-15-2 in Rapid City. Idaho finished the head-to-head series 13-1-0-0 vs. Rapid City this season and 5-1-0-0 in Boise. Dating back to last season Idaho is 23-4-0-1 and 11-1 in Boise.

- Sam Sternschein (IR), Colton Kehler (IR), Jared Moe (IR), Ben Zloty (IR), Reece Harsch (IR), Wade Murphy (SUSP), Romain Rodzinski (DNP), and Demetrios Koumontzis (DNP).

- A.J. White moved into third all-time in franchise history with his 112th career goal.

- Connor Mylymok scored for his third straight game.

