K-Wings Host 6th Annual Fan-Designed Jersey Contest

July 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings and Discover Kalamazoo are inviting fans once again to design a specialty jersey to be worn by the K-Wings at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 (New Year's Eve) versus the Indy Fuel at Wings Event Center.

The 'Your K-Wings, Your Design' theme encourages participants to creatively and tastefully redesign the K-Wings logo into a new concept inspired by the individual designer's innovative vision. All jersey and sock design entries must be submitted to jersey@kwings.com by Friday, July 28 at 4:00 p.m. EDT.

All submitted designs are considered and narrowed to 10 finalists. The K-Wings will then present the finalists to followers via Kalamazoo Wings' social media (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) on Tuesday, August 1 with a link to the voting platform. Voting closes on Tuesday, August 8, and the winner will be revealed on Friday, August 18.

If selected, your jersey design will be worn during game action on New Year's Eve and then auctioned live after the contest's conclusion. All proceeds will benefit Kalamazoo Optimist Hockey Association (KOHA).

Contest Terms and Conditions

- Submission is a brand new Kalamazoo Wings specialty jersey and socks design

- Limit ONE (1) design entry per person

- ALL work must be original

- Participants MUST follow the Kalamazoo Wings on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

- All entries must be submitted by Friday, July 28 via email to jersey@kwings.com

- DO NOT USE current or previous Kalamazoo Wings logos

- Design color may be light or dark

- Kalamazoo Wings staff and ownership reserve final approval authority on winning design

- While unlikely, the K-Wings may request/make design modifications to the winning design

- The Kalamazoo Wings reserve ALL rights associated with winning jersey design selection

Contest Prize

- Flight, lodging & tickets to attend the game on New Year's Eve (Dec. 31, 2023)

- Presented a custom jersey of your choice (custom number and nameplate)

- Participate in ceremonial puck drop prior to start of New Year's Eve game

- Kalamazoo Wings Fan Experience

Design Specifications

- Your design can be created in any digital or analog medium (Illustrator, Photoshop, crayon, etc.) and must be submitted in any standard digital format (JPG, PDF, TIFF, etc.)

- Please label your entry with your full name and phone number (JaneSmith_2691234567.JPG)

- Jersey design templates are available upon request

Design Submission Process

- Email your entry as an attachment to jersey@kwings.com; please label the email Subject line with your full name and Kalamazoo Wings Jersey Contest (Example: Jane Smith - Kalamazoo Wings Jersey Contest).

Winner will be announced Friday, August 18, 2023

