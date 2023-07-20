Icemen Bring Back Forward Brendan Harris for a Third Season

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Brendan Harris for the 2023-24 season.

Harris, 27, returns for his third season with the Icemen where he recorded career highs in points (49), goals (15) and assists (34) in 56 games played last season.

The 5-9, 175-pound forward was acquired by the Icemen from the Wheeling Nailers during the 2021-22 season and went on to post 30 points (12g, 18a) in 39 regular games, and led the Icemen in playoff scoring that spring posting eight points in eight appearances.

Harris registered seven points in 19 games with the Nailers near the end of the 2020-21 season. Prior to beginning his professional career, the Henderson, Nevada resident finished second in scoring with 23 points during his senior season at Bemidji State University in 2020-21. He completed his four-year collegiate career with 56 points.

Harris joins fellow forwards Matheson Iacopelli and Chris Grando along with defensemen Julian Kislin and Jacob Panetta as players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2023-24 season.

