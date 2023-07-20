Denis Smirnov Re-Signs with the Admirals

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club announced today they have signed forward Denis Smirnov to a standard player contract for the 2023-24 season.

Smirnov, 25, returns to Norfolk after playing in 39 games with the Admirals last season. Despite missing parts of the season due to injuries, he posted 21 points (9g, 12a). In his last 17 games of the year, Smirnov posted 15 points (7g, 8a).

"Early in the season, Denis was waiting and hoping for success," said Admirals head coach Jeff Carr. "By the end of the year, he was demanding with conviction that he was going to have success through his work. This allowed Denis to become more confident with his game. He is a 50-60 point-getter if he stays healthy. Surrounding him with pure goal scorers is going to be the key for us."

Denis Smirnov takes a puck off the face in-attempt to block a Greenville shot | Photo: Paul Jensen

From 2016-2020, Smirnov shined at Penn State University. In his freshman season, he posted 47 points (19g, 28a), which was the most of any first-year player in program history. Later that summer, Smirnov was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the sixth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. The next season, he totaled 27 points in 30 games. All told, Smirnov played in 137 career games with the Nittany Lions and registered 115 points (50g, 65a).

"I am really excited to be back with the Admirals next season," said Smirnov. "We are hungry for success as a group and are super excited to improve from the end of last season."

The Admirals will open the 2023-24 season on Friday, October 20 against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. The home opener will take place on Wednesday, October 25 when the Admirals take on the Worcester Railers.

