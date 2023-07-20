Stingrays Agree to Terms with Jack Adams

July 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with forward Jack Adams for the 2023-24 season. Adams, 26, is the Stingrays' first acquisition of the 2023 offseason.

"I'm really looking forward to working with Jack this season," said Stingrays Head Coach Brendan Kotyk. "I think that the sky's the limit for him. He's a smart hockey player who shoots the puck well. With his size, skating ability, and touch, I could see him being a really good net-front guy for us."

The Boxford, MA native played five seasons of Division I college hockey and registered 64 points in 142 games. The 6'6", 216-pound forward most recently played for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for the past two seasons and tallied 29 points in 70 games. Adams will now begin his professional hockey career in North Charleston.

"I am so excited to get started, and it was a no-brainer for me," Adams said of his decision to join the Stingrays. "I have a lot of friends that have played in the Stingrays organization, and they've all fallen in love with it. There's a lot of great guys to learn from that have won there and have had success, and I'm excited to work with those guys," he added.

Before his NCAA career, Adams spent two seasons with the Fargo Force in the USHL. In his second season with the team, he led the USHL in goals (37) and finished fifth in the league in scoring with 60 points. Adams was selected 162nd overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2017 NHL Draft.

The Stingrays will open the 2023-24 season on October 21 at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Orlando Solar Bears at 6:05 p.m.

2023-24 Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.