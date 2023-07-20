Fuel Name Geoff Schomogyi as Assistant Coach

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel announced today that they have named Geoff Schomogyi as the assistant coach for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Last season, Schomogyi served as the head coach of the Toronto Patriots of the OJHL after five seasons as head coach of the North York Rangers in the same league where he brought the team to the conference quarterfinals and semifinals multiple times. During his time coaching in the OJHL, he was nominated for Coach of the Year twice.

Prior to that, the 44-year-old served as assistant coach of the Georgetown Raiders of the OJHL for two seasons while also head coaching the Mississauga Rebels AAA team.

During his playing career, the 5'10 forward played for ten seasons including four seasons in the NCAA at UMass-Lowell.

Schomogyi on joining the Indy Fuel:

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Indy Fuel. I'm looking forward to working with Duncan Dalmao and so many other great people inside the organization. The team has a great reputation in the ECHL, and I can't wait for the season to get started."

The Fuel have signed three players so far for the upcoming season and have already secured head coach Duncan Dalmao through 2025 on a two-year contract. Stay tuned for more signing announcements throughout the summer!

