Mavericks Sign Nolan Walker

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - Forward Nolan Walker has signed with the Kansas City Mavericks for the 2023-24 season, the organization announced today.

"Nolan is coming off a great season under contract with the AHL's Toronto Marlies and assisting Newfoundland to the conference finals," said Mavericks General Manager and Head Coach, Tad O'Had. "Nolan is an elite-level skater and his speed is a major asset. He had a great collegiate career at St. Cloud State and his work ethic, compete level and ability to pass the puck is next level. Walker has so much potential to be a top ECHL talent. We are so excited to have him joining the Mavericks."

Walker, 24, comes to Kansas City after spending his rookie ECHL season with the Newfoundland Growlers while under contract with the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

The Anchorage, Alaska, native put up 15 goals and 26 assists for 41 points in 65 games in Newfoundland last season. Additionally, Walker was a member of the 2021 NCAA Frozen Four All-Tournament Team at St. Cloud State.

The Kansas City Mavericks open up the 2023-24 season on Friday, October 20 at the Wichita Thunder. The team's home opener follows the next day with a 6:05 puck drop at Cable Dahmer Arena against Wichita. Multi-game ticket plans are on sale now. Call 816-252-7825 or visit kcmavericks.com to make sure you don't miss a minute of Kansas City's professional hockey team.

