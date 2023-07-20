Aaron Luchuk Returns to Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears welcome the return of forward Aaron Luchuk, who agreed to terms for the 2023-24 season on an ECHL standard player contact, Head Coach and General Manager Matt Carkner announced today.

Luchuk, 26, returns to the Solar Bears for his third season with the team after appearing in 103 regular season games from 2020-2022. Luchuk led the entire ECHL in scoring during the 2020-21 season, scoring 28 goals and adding 46 assists for 74 points, setting ECHL Solar Bears all-time, single-season marks in assists and points.

In his professional career spanning five seasons, Luchuk has appeared in 181 ECHL games with Newfoundland, Brampton, and Orlando, 41 AHL games with Belleville, Toronto, Laval and Hartford, and 44 games in 2022-23 between HockeyAllswenskan (Sweden second professional league) and ICEHL (Austria top professional league).

Prior to his professional career, the Kingston, Ontario native played 274 Ontario Hockey League games with the Windsor Spitfires and the Barrie Colts. Luchuk's Windsor Spitfires were crowned Memorial Cup Champions during the 2016-17 OHL season. While splitting time with the Spitfires and the Colts during the 2017-18 season, Luchuk was the OHL scoring leader, notching 115 points (50g-65a) in 68 regular season games, earning him OHL second team all-star honors and the Leo Lalonde Trophy as the OHL's top overage player.

