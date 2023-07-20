Nailers Re-Sign Sebastian Dirven

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their sixth player signing of the 2023 offseason. Wheeling has re-signed defenseman Sebastian Dirven to an ECHL contract.

Dirven, 25, made his professional debut with the Nailers in April, after completing his collegiate playing career. Sebastian recorded one goal, two assists, three points, and ten shots on goal in his first four career contests. His first point came via an assist in a 6-2 win over Iowa on April 7th, which was followed by his first pro goal the following night in a 4-3 victory against Fort Wayne.

"Sebastian is big and mobile, which is a hard combination to find in a defenseman," said Nailers Head Coach Derek Army. "In college, he showed that he can be a solid defensive player and a good penalty killer. He showed us that he can do even more at the pro level."

Prior to turning pro, the Bainsville, Ontario native attended Cornell University, where he was enrolled in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, while he played three seasons for the Big Red. Dirven suited up in 93 of the school's 95 games over the course of those three seasons, and amassed three goals, 12 assists, 15 points, and a +22 rating. Sebastian's defensive game shined brightly in his final year at Cornell, as he finished fifth on the team with 24 blocked shots. The 2022-23 Big Red also earned a spot in the NCAA National Tournament and upset fourth-ranked Denver in the opening round.

Sebastian Dirven and the Wheeling Nailers will open the 2023-24 season on the road against the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday, October 21st. The team's home opener is Saturday, November 4th against the Reading Royals at 7:10. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2023-24 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

