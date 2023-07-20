100 Days Until Royals Opening Night Presented by Supportive Concepts

July 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The 100-day countdown to the Reading Royals Opening Night at Santander Arena presented by Supportive Concepts is on for the 22nd season of Royals hockey in Berks County. The first home game of the season for the Royals is on Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 p.m. against the Trois-Rivières Lions. Fans can look for social media announcements on promotional deals, group outing opportunities and team events leading up to the home opener!

In addition to the game, Opening Night will feature a block party immediately outside of Santander Arena on Penn Street. Fans can enjoy games, Slapshot and Ice Angel photo opportunities, and more right up to the first puck drop of the season at home for the Royals!

Follow us on social media platforms to know when tickets for Opening Night and all 36 homes games this season goes live!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.