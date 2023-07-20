Grant Hebert Is Back for 2023-2024

July 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans forward Grant Hebert (right)

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans forward Grant Hebert (right)(Allen Americans)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), along with partner Globe Life are proud to announce the signing of forward Grant Hebert for the 2023-2024 season.

Grant Hebert joined the Americans for his rookie season last year playing in 37 games and scored 26 points (8 goals and 18 assists).

The native of St Andrews West, Ontario, played a year and a half of college hockey at the University of Maine (21-23). Before that, three years at Robert Morris University, where he was a teammate of former Americans goalie Francis Marotte.

"I couldn't be more excited," said Grant Hebert. "To come back to Texas and play for this amazing organization in front of the best fans in the league is just perfect."

The 6-foot-5 and 200-pound power forward turned 26-years old in May. He is joined by Colton Hargrove, Liam Finlay, and Matt Brassard on the announced roster for the 23-24 season.

The Americans open their 15th training camp this October. Allen will play a home preseason game against the Tulsa Oilers at NYTEX Sports Centre in North Richland Hills on Friday, October 13th at 7:30 PM.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.